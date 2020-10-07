The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 FE and more devices are on sale today
The official news today begin with Deals, and isn’t it crazy when a phone that’s just too expensive gets discounted just a few dayslater. It looks like Samsung isn’t stopping with these deals as, the US variant of the Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off, leaving the entry level one for $799. Don’t worry, the Note 20 Ultra is also $200 off, leaving the entry level variant for that one at $1099. The Galaxy S20 FE is also $100 off, leaving that at $600 shipped for 128GB of storage. Finally, the OnePlus 8 Pro is also $100 off, leaving the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant for $900. We have more deals on the Xperia 1, Razer laptops and more in the links in the description.