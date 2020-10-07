The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 FE and more devices are on sale today

The official news today begin with Deals, and isn’t it crazy when a phone that’s just too expensive gets discounted just a few dayslater. It looks like Samsung isn’t stopping with these deals as, the US variant of the Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off, leaving the entry level one for $799. Don’t worry, the Note 20 Ultra is also $200 off, leaving the entry level variant for that one at $1099. The Galaxy S20 FE is also $100 off, leaving that at $600 shipped for 128GB of storage. Finally, the OnePlus 8 Pro is also $100 off, leaving the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant for $900. We have more deals on the Xperia 1, Razer laptops and more in the links in the description.
HarmonyOS 2.0 will be available on the Mate 40 phones first, then P40 and Mate 30

Now let’s talk Huawei as all eyes are on the company’s plans with how they’ll handle operating systems going forward. The company just made kind of a bold move. They confirmed that some of the phones running EMUI 11 will be able to install Harmony OS 2.0. Apparently there’s a leaked schedule on Weibo, for when and which phones will be able to download it. The first batch of phones uses the Kirin 9000 Series which is the unreleased Mate 40 Series. The second batch includes the Kirin 990 5G, which includes the P40, and Mate 30 models. What’s interesting is that even older phones, powered by the Kirin 710 and 810 will be able to get it in the final batches. We usually get the Mate Series in mid-October but, due to some production issues with their latest Kirin chips, we have no word on when we’ll be getting them this year or if they’re coming until 2021. I guess this is like the times of the HTC HD2 where all that’s missing now is for Huawei phones to run Windows?

Microsoft Surface Duo devices show cracks around its USB-C port

Shifting over to Microsoft, let’s discuss one of the company’s most controversial launches this year. It’s been a couple of months since the Surface Duo went live and even though it has a pretty sleek design and it seems good on paper, reviews weren’t exactly positive for this device. And, if you remember, our buddy Zack from JerryRigEverything said this phone was basically impossible to repair. Well, several Surface Duo owners are reporting that the plastic around the USB-C port is cracking. There’s little to no space around the USB-C port, to make the device thinner and apparently it wasn’t a good choice. According to some of them, it cracked while they were plugging in the charging cable and others say it happened in their pocket. At the moment it seems like a cosmetic issue and reddit users are talking about how magnetic chargers could be a solution but, it’s things you shouldn’t be getting on a $1400 phone. I know many of you asked me to review it, but fact of the matter is, as much as I want to this is still an experiment.. A cool one though, but this is the curse of the early adopter. I’ll keep you posted on how it turns out.

US could get two budget OnePlus phones by the end of the month

Now when it comes to OnePlus, sure we’ve been talking about the OnePlus 8T coming soon, but the company pretty much confirmed that the Nord wasn’t a one time thing, and that we’d be getting more mid-ranger with time. According to a tipster on Twitter, OnePlus is gearing to launch two new Nord devices in the US by the end of this month. These two devices are called the Nord N10 and the Nord N100. We’ve heard rumors of the N10 before but not really for the N100. The leaked specs for the N10 include the Snapdragon 690 SoC which supports 5G, a 6.5in display running at 90Hz, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’ll also bring a quad camera setup with a 64MP shooter and the price should start somewhere around the $400 mark. Now, the N100 would be cheaper than the N10, with a Snapdragon 460, a 6.5in display, and a triple camera array with a 13MP main sensor. It should also bring 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with a crazy 6000 mAh battery. The price tag for this one should be around the $200 mark. We’ll keep you posted as we should know more on October 14th, because it could just be that we get everything at the same time.

Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio launch may be getting closer

Now let’s move on to Apple, and don’t worry guys, we’ll talk iPhone in a second but first, let’s talk about other things we could be getting at Apple’s Event. For the longest time, Apple has sold third party headphones and speakers on the Apple Store but, they just stopped. They’re no longer selling from Sonos, Bose and Logitech, hinting that we’re closed to the company releasing their own solution. According to Bloomberg, Cupertino removed them from the online Apple Store at the end of September, and Apple employees have allegedly been asked to pull these products from the shelves in the past few days. If you remember they have done things like this in the past, when they removed fitness trackers before they launched the Apple Watch. Several rumors have hinted that we’ll be getting a lower cost HomePod and the AirPods Studio. We don’t have much information on the HomePod, but the AirPods Studio are expected to feature a metal and leather design with magnetic Ear Cups, reversible detection and Apple’s U1 chip. Are any of you guys waiting on either of these products, because those AirPods Studio sound nice.

Story of the day:

Apple sends out invites for October 13 launch event. Brace for i(Phone 12)mpact!

And finally, the hottest news of the day have to do with what you’ve been waiting for, Apple’s event for October. The leaks were right, what can I say? Apple just sent out press invitations for an event that will happen on October 13th at 10AM PST. The teaser shows the Apple logo in orange, with some blue bubbles surrounding it and it reads “Hi Speed”, but before we get into what that means, let’s recap on everything we know about the iPhone 12 so far.. We’re expecting 4 different phones this year, a 5.4in 12 Mini, a 6.1in 12, a 6.1in 12 Pro and last but not least, the 6.7in 12 Pro Max. All of these phones will bring OLED displays and we still have a little hope that 120Hz can make the cut, please Apple. They will also offer 5G support and will run on Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip. We’re also expecting a much flatter design, reminiscent of the iPhone 4 and a slimmer notch, at least on the Pro models. We’re not sure when it comes to the RAM as Apple never really discloses it but, we’re expecting the regular models to start at 64GB of storage, while the Pros will start at 128GB. We’re also expecting them to bring probably the same triple camera array but with a LiDAR sensor for the Pros, and a dual camera array for the regular ones. Oh, and who can forget, we’re not getting EarPods, or a charging brick in the box. When it comes to the price tags, the latest leaks hinted to the 12 Mini starting at $649, the regular 12 at $750, and the Pros at $999 and $1099 respectively. Now, there’s obviously a lot of speculation on what Hi Speed can mean, it could be because of 5G, the A14 bionic, and maybe, just maybe 120Hz??? Other things we could be getting at this event include the AirPods Studio, a new HomePod, and hopefully some of the Apple Silicon Macs.
