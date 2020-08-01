You May Also Like
Users can ask Alexa to open the TikTok app and tell it to start recording their video, perform a hashtag search on Twitter, and do more.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 22 July 2020
- 18:24EDT
The new “Choose when to download” pop-up window will give users three options to choose from – Now, On Wi-Fi, and Pick date & time.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 20 July 2020
- 13:36EDT
The deal terms reportedly involve a cash and stock purchase that would value the initial sale price of ARM to Nvidia at over $32 billion.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 31 July 2020
- 12:01EDT