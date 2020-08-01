We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Apple’s new Mac mini, the Razer Blade 15 and more devices are on sale today

Deals. Let’s start today off with the Razer Blade 15 which is currently $285 off, leaving the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD variant for $1315. Samsung is still trying to get rid of some inventory ahead of Unpacked, meaning that Amazon still has the Galaxy Z Flip bundled with a free Galaxy Watch Active 2 for $1380 ship-ped. The S20 5G is getting the same treatment, leaving that at $999 with the free watch as well. The Mac Mini is currently $173 off, leaving the Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage one for $927. We have more deals on TCL phones, Xbox and Razer controllers, Jabra Earbuds and more.
17-year old Florida teen arrested for being the mastermind behind Twitter’s massive hack

Do you remember a couple of weeks ago when Twitter was on fire? You know when someone hacked major celebrity accounts and ran a Bitcoin scam? Well, a 17 year old from Tampa, Florida was just arrested as the mastermind of the whole thing which was achieved by using a phone spear phishing attack. According to this very high quality video from the Executive Office for United States Attorney, who apparently can’t afford a better camera capable of doing 720p, this guy is facing 29 counts of fraud. They also took other people into custody from Orlando Florida and they apparently made $100K from over 400 separate transactions.

Nvidia is reportedly in advanced talks to buy semiconductor giant ARM

It looks like Nvidia is about to make a big purchase. According to a new report, Nvidia and Softbank are in advanced talks as Nvidia wants to purchase UK-based chip designer Arm. This would reportedly be a cash-and-stock deal that would value Arm at over $32B. A different Bloomberg report claims that both companies will be reaching a deal in the next few weeks. Nvidia is currently valued at $260B and purchasing Arm, who have chips in phones, PCs, TVs and more will only boost Nvidia’s influence over the market. We’ll keep you posted to see if the deal actually goes through.

Google Pixel 5a gets mentioned before the launch of the Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a may launch soon, but the Google Pixel 2 will lose support

Oh, you thought we waited and got too many leaks of the Pixel 4a? Relax, the Pixel 5a is here. The guys over at 9to5Google just uncovered the rest of Google’s line up for 2020 and even 2021 from the AOSP. The leak includes the Pixel 4a which we’ll hopefully be getting soon, the Pixel 4a 5G which we covered about a month ago and the Pixel 5. Now, where it gets it interesting is when the next phone is the Pixel 5a. We don’t really have any other information from it, other than the fact that it will most likely launch by the middle of next year even though, you never know with Google. Moving on from that, a different leak that also comes from the AOSP shows that Google will be dropping support for the Pixel 2 once they release Android 11. The leak also confirms that the Pixel 4a will launch with Android 10 as we usually get the official version of Android until September or October.

Apple’s annual iPhone shipments grow, as Huawei takes Samsung’s crown

A couple of days ago we discussed how Apple’s numbers grew significantly in China during Q2 and now we have some global numbers from Canalys and IDC that bring some surprises. Huawei overtook Samsung as the global leader with 55.8M shipments. What’s interesting is the fact that Huawei didn’t actually grow when compared to last year, they had a 5% decrease, the problem is that Samsung had a 30% decrease and they only achieved 53.7M shipments. In the third place we got Apple with 45.1M shipments and they actually grew 25% , when compared to Q2 in 2019 thanks to the iPhone 11 and the SE. The rest of the list is made up by Xiaomi, OPPO and others. According to Canalys analysts, the future of these companies is uncertain as Huawei is still going through multiple bans and of course, the fact that the pandemic is still going on.

Story of the day:

Apple confirms the iPhone 12 series will be delayed by a few weeks

We know that Apple's current timeline is messy but now we finally have some official news as to what to expect. Apple just announced their quarter results yesterday, posting a major $59.7B in revenue but they also made another major announcement. The company's CFO stated that "last year they started selling iPhones in late September but this year, they project supply to be available until a few weeks later". However, it isn't clear if the whole line up has been delayed or just a few. And, this isn't the first time Apple is doing something like this, we saw it with the iPhone X which was announced in September and hit shelves until November. We've also had multiple predictions and reports, like Ming Chi Kuo claiming we'd be getting the mmWave iPhones later. Earlier this week we also covered how there was a possible September 8th event but, we are expecting them to be available for purchase until October.
