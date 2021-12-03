Pocketnow Daily: Apple has a BIG PROBLEM with the iPhone 13, NEW Google Pixel Watch LEAKS & more! (video)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit

The official news today begins with Qualcomm once again, yes we're still in Hawaii as this is the last day of the Snapdragon Tech Summit so let's go through the hottest things we got this week! Starting with gaming, yesterday we learned about the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 which is their new platform purposely built around creating a new category of dedicated gaming devices that deliver on gamer's most demanding expectations. And I'm kinda sad that the Razer develop kit we saw won't be available to the public, cause it’s a pretty awesome design that performs great. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is also the first 5nm PC platform that brings extreme performance and some major leaps in power efficiency to PCs. The new Adreno GPU also offers a 60% upgrade over the previous generation, meaning gaming at up to Full HD at 120 fps, and all this is on thin and light laptops that last 50% longer than the rest of the PCs in the market. Not only that but it also brings the new X65 5G modem that enables some crazy speeds, plus Qualcomm's Secure Processing unit, a new ISP and more. Finally, we also got the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is much more than just a name change. Qualcomm is focusing on the camera, AI, gaming and connectivity. The new ISP promises 4000 times more data capture thanks to Snapdragon Sight which enables 4K Bokeh video, crazy Night Mode improvements and even 8K HDR video capture. When it comes to AI, the 7th Gen Engine provides better face detection, improved natural language processing, and allows for gaming with super resolution. Snapdragon Elite Gaming and the new Adreno GPU offer a 30% boost in graphics and that's while being 25% more power efficiency. Finally, for connectivity, the Snapdragon X65 modem enables the world's first 10 Gigabit 5G modem solution and gives us better Wi-Fi 6E speeds and Snapdragon Sound through Bluetooth. And this was just a quick recap of everything we got, make sure to click the first link in the description to learn more.

Let's keep on with official news but shift gears on to Nothing which has managed to stay in the spotlight very subtly this year and yesterday they announced a couple of interesting things. For starters, they announced that the Nothing ear(1) which we got earlier this year is now a carbon neutral product after working with internationally recognized third parties to assess and neutralize the carbon footprint of these earbuds. Another interesting thing is that they're now accepting Cryptocurrency as a payment method.. So you can now purchase their products using Bitcoin, Ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies but, only in select countries. Make sure to check out the link in the description to see if yours made the cut. But finally, and probably the most exciting announcement is that the ear(1)s are getting a new black color variant which is being described as "moody and elegant" and it honestly, looks very hot. The case also gets a smoky black finish but while keeping the transparency. These are available at the same 99 dollar price tag as the regular variants and they'll be available on December 4th. My review unit is already waiting for me so let me know if you have any questions. So yeah, a ton of cool little updates from Nothing but, when's the next product coming?

Let's move on to Google and for the first time in a while, Wearables! It's been a few months since we talked about the Pixel Watch but it looks like we're finally getting close to it. We have a new report from Business Insider that was also confirmed by the Verge where this watch is being worked on by Google's Pixel hardware team instead of Fitbit. Apparently it's not clear if Google will actually be calling it the "Pixel Watch" yet but what we can expect is a round watch with "no physical bezel" while using their proprietary watchbands. This goes along with some renders we saw from Jon Prosser a few months ago where he also mentioned that this Watch is codenamed Rohan. When it comes to the sensors, we're reportedly getting a heart rate monitor and essential things like step counting but we do expect Google to add some of the features we've seen on Fitbits over the past couple of years. The Verge expects that this watch will be more expensive than a Fitbit and aimed to compete more directly with the Apple Watch, which means it'll be somewhere around 350 bucks. It's also going through testing where people who work at Google that aren't necessarily on the direct Watch team are rocking it and providing some feedback.. If you're wondering when we're getting this, the report mentions Spring 2022 so yeah, we'll see if it happens.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Apple once again and iPhones! And no these aren't iPhone 14 just yet. It seems the iPhone 13 series continues to make the news, and not in a good way. I'll be linking to the playlist of all the videos we've done on these phones but, it looks like things aren’t going to well for Apple this year. We have a new report from Bloomberg that claims that Cupertino is facing issues with the iPhone 13's production. Keep in mind that they had already cut down their orders from 90 to 80 million units but, they plan to cut them down even more. Apparently they previously told manufacturers that demand for these phones might rise up again next year but now, they told their partners that this might not actually happen. According to the report, Apple doesn't expect customers to wait for the long delivery times they're facing due to the chip shortage which is finally starting to become a problem for them. And sure, the supply is expected to improve by next year, but the problem is that the situation might stay the same for long enough to the point where Apple won't be able to manufacture as many iPhones as they planned, which would affect their sales. They've actually started showing ads for the holiday season earlier than other years due to the expected surge in demand and the low amount of units they have.