As expected, let’s end the week with deals. Starting with the Google Pixel 5 and Amazon which is currently 150 dollars off. That leaves the entry level model for 789 with free shipping involved. If you really want a Pixel, the Pixel 4 is also available for 250 dollars off its original price tag, leaving it at 549 dollars. The Sony Xperia 1 Mark II which we know a lot of you like is 102 dollars off, leaving it at 1098 and yeah, that’s still pretty expensive. The OnePlus 8T is still 60 dollars off, leaving it at 689 dollars shipped which is a pretty ok deal. If you’re looking for an iPad, the new iPad Air which I’m currently rocking is 50 dollars off, leaving it at 699 dollars. Samsung’s trade-in deals are still available, leaving the Galaxy S21 Ultra for just 499 dollars and giving you 250 dollars in instant credit, but if you have an eligible device. We have more deals on Google Nest Speakers, Hisense TVs which are some of my favorites, plus Chromebooks and more.
ASUS ROG Phone 5 to launch on March 10

Moving on to the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and yes, they’ll be pulling a OnePlus and skipping the number 4. For the past couple of weeks we’ve been getting a ton of leaks and rumors, including Geekbench listings and teasers from the company. Now when you go to the ASUS ROG Phone 5 landing page, it has a countdown that ends in 18 days and 20 hours at the time when Diego was writing the script. So yes, we’ll be getting this phone on March 10 at 6:00AM ET. The ROG Phone 5 is tipped to bring a 6.78 inch display, powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, a 6000 mAh battery, running on Android 11. According to the leaks we should also be getting a dot matrix display on the rear panel, kind of like the panel you get on some ROG Gaming Laptops. We don’t have any price tags just yet, but we hope ASUS surprises us with some wow factors as, is it just me or it sounds kind of boring?

Malware targeting Apple’s new M1 Macs has already been spotted in the wild

Let’s talk about Apple Silicon Macs but, not for the reasons you would typically expect. We have a new report from a Mac security researcher cited by Wired, that explains in detail how malware is being adapted and recompiled to run natively on M1 Macs. He discovered the first one to be a Safari Extension called “GoSearch22” which was originally written to run on x86 Intel Macs. As they usually do, it presents itself as a regular Safari extension but, it collects your data and serves you a ton of banners and pop up ads, including ones that link you to malicious websites with malware. Now, the writer mentions that since malware is still at an early stage, antivirus scanners are not detecting the malware as easily and effectively as they do on Intel Macs as most of the tools haven’t been adapted or are simply not available just yet. Of course, all of this is bound to change as Apple expands their line-up.. Hopefully very soon.. And developers start patching these up and bringing antivirus software. We’ll make sure to link to the report in the description as, it’s still pretty interesting.

OnePlus 9 Pro might use an LTPO display to enable adaptive refresh rate

Let’s talk about the OnePlus 9 Series as, we’re getting pretty close to it. So far, the leaks for the OnePlus 9 have been kind of calm, I mean of course we had the design heavily leaked last week but for the other features, things have been kinda quiet. Now, we have a new tweet from Max Jambor that shines some light on what we could expect from the 9 Pro’s display. In his typical fashion, he didn’t share much on the tweet but it brings an image with the words, 9 Pro LTPO, on top of a display that looks like it’s scrolling at a high refresh rate. This also means that we should expect the 9 Pro to feature adaptive refresh rate like we get on the Galaxy S21 Series. For those of you who don’t know, this feature uses software to automatically change your refresh rate, depending on what you’re doing with the phone and giving you better battery life in the process. According to the guys over at PhoneArena, Jambor also confirmed that the regular OnePlus 9 won’t bring this feature, but it should still bring 120Hz. Now, according to surveys on OnePlus fans, they like their display permanently set at 120Hz so, this might be kind of a turn off for them but I mean, high refresh rate, better battery life.. Sounds good to me.

Story of the day:

Apple reportedly locks March 16 event to launch new iPads, and possibly, AirTags too!

And finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk Apple, as we’re just a few days away from March and we’re expecting to get a lot of products at this March Event. We have a new report from Korea’s Economic Daily News that claims that Cupertino will be having their Event Virtually on March 16th. Now, Apple has recently been doing this event a little later but, this date actually makes sense. See, according to the report the main focus here will be the new iPad Pros, and the original iPad Pro was announced on March 18 back in the day. Speaking of that iPad Pro, the report mentions that we shouldn’t expect a complete redesign, pretty much like what the leaks have pointed out but, this iPad could finally bring mini-LED displays and it will most likely be the first 5G iPad. And along with 5G we could also be getting additional built in magnets for new accessories. Apparently we could also be getting a new iPad mini which could be getting a larger display by shrinking down the bezels, at least to the older iPad Air’s level of course. The report also mentions that we could get a One More Thing moment to Tag along with.. AirTags. These trackers have been on the leaks since 2019 and according to trusted sources, they’re finally set to release. Other tipsters claim that we could also get new AirPods but, those rumors are kinda shaky.
