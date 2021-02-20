You May Also Like
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about new leaks of the foldable iPhone, more details about the Apple Car, and more.
- Samuel Martinez
- 9 February 2021
- 01:15EST
For users running iOS 14.5 beta, Siri prompts them to select a music app for playing a song, and then defaults to it for subsequent requests.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 8 February 2021
- 14:09EST
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the release of Android 12 Developer Preview, Apple’s foldable iPhone, and more.
- Samuel Martinez
- 18 February 2021
- 19:48EST