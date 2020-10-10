Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air, and many more devices on sale today
The official news today begin with Deals, and seriously let’s end the week with Apple deals because I know they’re your favorite. The MacBook Air is currently $100 off, that leaves the Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD variant for $1200… yes this is the higher storage variant, but we also have other deals on different storage tears. The regular AirPods are $30 off, leaving them at $130 shipped. The Beats X are also $30 off, meaning you can grab a pair for $70. We also have deals on TCL smartphones, LG TVs. Razer Controllers and more in the links in the description.