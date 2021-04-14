You May Also Like
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible camera in the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple{s AR-VR headset, and more.
- Samuel Martinez
- 31 March 2021
- 21:49EDT
We are getting tons of Apple deals over at Amazon.com, where we find the latest Mac mini, the AirPods Pro and more devices on sale
- Samuel Martinez
- 13 April 2021
- 15:55EDT
Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s are affordable phones, but they still run Android 10, which is quite disappointing.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 7 April 2021
- 10:00EDT