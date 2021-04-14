Apple April event

Get a new M1 Mac mini, a MacBook Air and more Apple products on sale today

The OnePlus Nord N10, and more Android devices are on sale today

The official news today begin with deals as you could expect, and don’t worry, we got rid of the obvious ones given how Apple is just about to refresh some of its lineups. Let’s start with the M1 MacBook Air which is now 100 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage variant for 1149 bucks. Moving on to B&H for a second, they have the OnePlus Nord N10 for 20 dollars off, leaving the entry level model for 280 bucks shipped. The Google Nest Audio is also getting the same discount leaving it at 80 dollars. Now for those of you interested in reminiscing over the most horrible notch in history, we have you covered. The Pixel 3 XL is 300 dollars off, leaving that for 500 bucks shipped.. Which yeah, might not necessarily scream new phone in so many ways. Finally, those Samsung Spring deals that I know you guys love are still available, leaving the S21 for 100 bucks, the S21+ for 300 and the Ultra for 500, if you have a device for trade-in. We also have more deals on the AirPods Pro that might get refreshed in a week, Logitech peripherals that are my favorite, Chromebooks and more in the description
NVIDIA and MediaTek join hands to bring RTX graphics to Chromebooks

Let’s move on to NVIDIA as, yes, we’re going through a chip shortage, and yet the company made a ton of announcements yesterday. Probably the most interesting one is that they will return to make ARM-based processors, which I know, is confusing since they make the chip for the Nintendo Switch. Anyways, this will be called the NVIDIA Grace but it’s not for everyone, unless you’re planning to buy an AI datacenters at some point. However, they also announced that they are partnering up with MediaTek, “to create a reference platform supporting Chromium, Linux and NVIDIA SDKs”. Basically by creating this SDK they might eventually bring GeForce RTX graphics to Chromebooks. MediaTek’s CEO mentions that this partnership will also bring GPU acceleration to the ARM-PC ecosystem, allowing for a boost to the gaming and content creation prowess of these machines while NVIDIA claims they want to create a “new class of notebooks powered by an ARM-based CPU and an NVIDIA RTX GPU. So yeah, we’ll keep you posted on any announcements they make in the future, as that combo is far more interesting on our book.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked renders reveal glastic back, flat display and more

Now, let’s shift the spotlight on to Samsung for a couple of segments this time, starting with the . You’ve gotta admit that the S20 FE that Samsung launched last year was probably one of their most successful products. I’m not saying it was the best one, but it was proof that just enough flagship features at an aggressive price can even give OnePlus a run for its money. We thought the S21 would fill in those shoes this year, but nope.. There’s gonna be an S21 Fan edition it seems. These new images come from OnLeaks, showing off the S21 FE in a “Pacific Blue”-like color variant if you know what I mean. It brings a glastic rear panel but it will reportedly still bring a metal frame. At the front you can expect a 6.4-inch Infinity O display which is slightly bigger than the regular S21. At the back we also have that same triple camera setup we got with the S21 but, it’ll most likely bring downgraded lenses to make the price tag go down. We don’t have much information on what specs we can expect but, the price tag will reportedly be somewhere around 700 bucks, which is why I say that S21 seemed to be it.. We’ll see.

Samsung might borrow game-changing camera tech from iPhone 12 Pro Max

Let’s keep talking about the Samsung but moving all the way up to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its camera. Notice what time of year it is, and no Galaxy Note rumors.. Which definitely just reminds us that the next flagship is definitely a year away. Last year, Apple introduced sensor-shifting image stabilization with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is actually the in-body stabilization we currently have with mirrorless cameras like the A7SIII that I use for this video. Well, it looks like Samsung might adopt this exact technology as well. According to a new report from Galaxy Club, “Samsung is experimenting with the technology for one of their upcoming phones. Now of course, the report doesn’t explicitly mention the S22 Ultra but other than that, the only major candidate would be the Z Fold 3 if they end up skipping the Note, and the Z Fold has never been Ultra about cameras. If you don’t know how this technology works, it basically makes the whole sensor move around when the accelerometer detects shaky hand movements, which serves not just for video stabilization, but also for sharper photography when taking stills on the go. We’re not exactly sure if this is that whole possible partnership that Samsung is reportedly gonna do with Olympus, since their Micro Four Thirds cameras include this. Let’s see how it goes in the end as the S21 Ultra has already proven to be one of the best cameras of the year.

Story of the day:

Apple announces the date for its April event: What to expect?

And finally, and I’m going to be saying finally a lot in this segment, for the hottest news today let’s talk about Apple. Last night we had a leak from non other than Siri, where if you asked her when Apple’s next event was, she would tell you April 20th but there were no invites, and Apple’s website showed nothing. Well, now after tons of missed leaks and speculations, we have an official invite for an event happening at 10AM Pacific on April 20th with the caption “Spring Loaded”. And with the amount of products we’re expecting, it actually does sound loaded. Doing a little bit of a recap, we’re expecting AirTags to finally be released after almost 2 years of leaks. We should be getting new iPad Pros that feature mini-LED displays, along with an iPad mini that should be getting a larger display on a similar chassis. I would also really love for that iPad mini Pro to become a reality here by the way, but the rumors seem to make that far fetched. Other than that, another product that might not happen at this event is the third generation AirPods. They’re reportedly going into production until Q3, even if the black market already has the leaked design on sale. Finally, the redesigned iMac might also make an appearance here and that might also mean that we’re getting some new Apple Silicon chips, but with the chip shortage, who knows. Of course, we’re just speculating here but., what Apple products are you waiting for?
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
