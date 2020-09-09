We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, a new Apple Shopping event, and more on sale today

Deals. It looks like Samsung does not like to waste time as we have deals on the brand new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. They’re both $200 off, leaving the 128GB variant of the Note 20 for $799 shipped, in all color variants. That means that the Note 20 Ultra is $1099 for the 128GB of storage. Moving on to Best Buy, they’re having yet another Apple Sales Event. For example, the 16in MacBook Pro is $200 off, leaving the Intel Core i9, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage variant for $2600. They also have more deals on iPad Pros, MacBook Airs, iPhones and more and we also have other deals in the links below.
LG Wing’s leaked hands-on video finally shows how the rotating dual display works

Yesterday, LG confirmed that their “Explorer Project“, which is coming out on September 14th, will be called the LG Wing. And, we’ve seen other leaked videos of the phone like the ones on the car but now, we have an 8 second hands on of the device where we see the display rotating for the first time. On the video you can see the UI change as the person rotates the main display from its horizontal state to the vertical state and honestly it looks pretty smooth. This seems to be a glossy, white color variant which means that it could bring a similar design language to the Velvet. According to an ETNews report the shipment price for the Wing has been set at around $918 from KRW but after the value-added tax rate it shows it’s $1608. Both of these prices go right along with the leaks we got last week so we can expect the actual price to be somewhere around this.

Microsoft officially unveils Xbox Series S and confirms a sweet $299 asking price

A few months ago we covered the possibility of a more affordable and smaller alternative for the Xbox Series X, which would be dubbed the Series S. Well, that just became a reality. Microsoft officially unveiled this console online and it will bring a custom-made NVMe SSD with a 512GB capacity, up to 120fps at 1440p, DirectX ray-tracing, 4K media streaming and more, all while being 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X, meaning that this is the smallest Xbox ever. The teaser also claims that it already has 100 high quality titles that will be optimized for the next generation. According to a Windows Central report, the Series S will be released along with the Series X on November 10th and it will cost $299. Considering that the Series X might cost around $499, this looks like a pretty good alternative as, the PS5 will reportedly bring a hefty price tag as well.

Microsoft is working on a smaller Surface-branded laptop that might start at just $500

Sticking with Microsoft, we know that the Surface lineup is pretty much all 2-in-1 convertibles except for the Surface Laptop which has kind of a pricy entry level variant. Well, according to another Windows Central report, Microsoft is working on a more affordable Surface Laptop. The report claims that it’s codenamed “Sparti” and it will apparently bring a 12.5in display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It would bring Windows 10 in S Mode and would start at around $500 or $600. This new Surface Laptop would be targeted at students and it would reportedly launch in October. Microsoft apparently wants to go after the Chromebook market with this one and it might just work out considering it will be an actual PC.

Android 11 released for Pixel smartphones via the stable channel. What’s new?

A couple of months ago I made a video on how Android 11 was making me love the Google Pixel 4 again. Well, Google just released the first stable build of Android 11 for all compatible phones, meaning Pixels. Most of the features that Android 11 brings were already present in the betas but just to refresh your memory, it focuses a lot on privacy like how you now get a dedicated notifications tab for conversations, app permissions reset after a while of you not using them, separation between work and personal files and more. Media controls have been revamped a long with Google Home controls, a new native screen recorder and more. You can check out my long term review of the Pixel 4 XL with Android 11 which will be right up here on the screen to check out other updates. So, if you have a Pixel 2 or newer you can download it already, we’ll keep you posted on when other devices get it.

Story of the day:

Apple schedules an event on September 15, Apple Watch Series 6 expected to debut

And yes, Marc Gurman’s leaks from yesterday were right! Apple just scheduled an event for September 15th at 10AM PST, where we’re expecting to get some new hardware. However, Marc claimed that this will be the “iPhone” September Event but it looks like that’s not what we should expect here. The press invitation has the caption “Time Flies” and with an art that looks like a looping armband, so yes this is hinting that we’ll be getting the Apple Watch Series 6. What’s weird is that the event is scheduled to happen for two hours, so we should naturally expect more hardware than just an Apple Watch. According to Bloomberg and other tipsters, we should also get a redesigned iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen, possibly Apple’s over the ear headphones, and even a smaller HomePod. Other things that might make the cut but are unlikely at this event are the Apple Tags or AirTags and maybe even AirPower. This also means that the iPhone 12 Line will happen until October like we expected as, they’re just not ready, they reportedly entered mass production this week.
