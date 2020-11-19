Samsung Galaxy S20+, latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro and more devices on saleYou already know how this goes so as per usual, let’s begin today’s show with deals. Starting off with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ which is $250 off, leaving the entry level variant for $950 shipped which is actually cheaper than what you would pay for the regular S20. The Galaxy Note 10+ is also $250 off, leaving the 256GB of storage variant for $850. The latest M1, 13in MacBook Pro is $49 off, that leaves the entry-level variant for $1250 and trust me, that thing is worth it. We also have discounts on Logitech Peripherals, like in the case of the G903 gaming mouse, which is $22 off, leaving it at $128 shipped. Finally, the Galaxy S10 Lite is $145 off, leaving that at $500 shipped. We have more deals on other Logitech products, Samsung Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.
OPPO Find X3 series to come with system-wide 10-bit color support
OPPO got on the spotlight yesterday thanks to their new concept smartphone and the other things we got at their INNO Day Conference. Well, Day 2 just happened in China and, they just confirmed that they are working on the Find X3 Series. Now, we don’t have much information on what we’re getting here but, one thing they did say is that we will be getting a native 10-bit display on this phone. OPPO says that they’re R&D team is preparing new algorithms in areas like distortion-correction, multi-frame noise reduction and extreme super-resolution. It will support Digital Overlap HDR mode. Check out the links in the description for other technical details they mentioned but, the Find X2 Pro already had probably my favorite display of the year, so we’re not going to complain about it getting better.