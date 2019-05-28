Pocketnow Daily: Apple Ban REJECTED by Huawei (video)

Google discounts Pixel Slate by $200, Core m3 now $599 & Celeron still out of stock

Deals. Google is giving the Pixel Slate a $200 discount across the board on the Google store. The Celeron variant is currently out of stock but the Core m3 starts at $599 which was the origin al base price. We also have a bunch of Memorial Day Deals in the links of the description.

Foxconn issues rare statement over orders

Foxconn just issued out a statement based on the whole Huawei situation. The company may have some changes of customers based on the market development. However there should be a limited impact after combining all ups and downs of order flow. This may be because of their plans to move production to India.

Forget about 5G phones, the always-on 5G Windows 10 PC is almost here

Qualcomm and Lenovo just announced their partnership at Computex on their commitment of making the firs always connected 5G laptop which should hit stores at some point next year. It’s dubbed Project Limitless and will feature the Snapdragon 8cx.

2019 iPhone could feature dual Bluetooth audio for multiple devices

Earlier on we mentioned that Touch ID could be making a comeback by 2020 which just popped up on another report. This one also states that 3D will be eliminated of the 2019 iPhones signaling plans for 3D touch. A few suppliers also mentioned a potential iPhone SE 2 based on the iPhone 8 for 2020. We are also expecting 5G and 3D sensing on next year’s iPhones. A new report also claims that the new iPhone could be a dual Bluetooth audio connection.

Story of the day:

Huawei founder praises and defends Apple, would protest if China banned it

Huawei’s founder CEO Ren Zhengfei talked to Bloomberg about the current situation and he states that the US is just a part of business and they are free to make their own choices. He also says that if the ban were to be removed they would continue buying US products. He also said that they look at Apple as a teacher, leader and mentor. The company says an Apple ban wouldn’t happen and if it would, Huawei would be the first to protest.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow

http://instagram.com/pocketnow