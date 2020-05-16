- Amazon. Apple,
- Daily,
- Daily Tech,
- Daily Tech News,
- Deals,
- discounts,
- HTC,
- HTC U Ear,
- Huawei,
- huawei chip supply,
- Huawei Trade Ban,
- iPad,
- iPad Mini,
- Jaime Rivera,
- Leaks,
- Marshall,
- Marshall Minor II,
- Microsoft,
- Microsoft Surface Duo,
- News,
- OnePlus,
- OnePlus True Wireless Earbuds,
- OnePlus TWS Earbuds,
- Pocketnow Daily,
- Rumors,
- Samsung,
- Samsung T5,
- Sprint,
- Surface Duo,
- Surface Duo Specs,
- T-Mobile
You May Also Like
HUAWEI Y8s with dual front and rear cameras goes official
There is no word on pricing and availability yet.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 6 May 2020
- 11:00EDT
A new, Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite may be coming for less than $1,100
We could soon get a new Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with some impressive specs and a very appealing price tag
- Samuel Martinez
- 12 May 2020
- 15:30EDT
Xiaomi launches Mi AirDots 2 SE with dual microphones in China
It priced at 169 yuan (~ US$ 24 / Rs 1,800).
- Prakhar Khanna
- 14 May 2020
- 08:00EDT