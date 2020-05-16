Today’s deals include Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and more

Deals. Amazon currently has Apple’s already affordable 10.2in iPad for $79 off, leaving the base model for $250 off, but you should probably go for a higher tier variant because, 32GB isn’t enough. The iPad Mini is also $50 off, leaving the Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB of storage variant for $629. We also have more deals on Samsung portable SSDs, Marshall’s headphones and more. Buy 10.2inch iPad Buy iPad mini Buy Samsung T5 portable SSD Buy Marshall Minor II

T-Mobile will begin to sunset Sprint this summer for creating a unified brand

The T-Mobile and Sprint merger has been going on for a while now and it finally saw some completion on April 1st. The company made it clear that they would basically ditch the Sprint moniker and call it “The new T-Mobile”. At an investors event they just shared that they are planning a summer timeframe to start creating their unified strategy and simply advertising T-Mobile. If you are on Sprint, they did promise that users will remain on their carrier plans but they will eventually be moved to T-Mobile. What we do know is that you will start seing the Sprint brand disappear everywhere as of now, so don’t be surprised.

HTC could be prepping to launch wireless earbuds, images surface

Do you remember HTC? Well we’re still waiting on that flagship phone the company promised but, it seems they’re making some True Wireless Earbuds. These new earbuds are apparently called the HTC U Ear and they just appeared on the FCC website. The design… looks pretty similar to the regular AirPods, except for the fact that this is a glossy black color variant, which means they look like the Huawei Freebuds 3. We also get pictures of the case which also looks like the AirPods case but, the earbuds lie horizontally on the case instead of vertically like the AirPods.

OnePlus’ true wireless earbuds might be another AirPods clones arriving in July

Speaking of AirPods clones, we have a new leak of OnePlus‘ upcoming true wireless earbuds. The picture hints to a July release date and shows off a design that looks pretty much like AirPods except for a few details. The source also put out a different tweet which says “SOON” and the two O’s are earbud cases, and these actually look exactly like the new Pixel Buds case. We’ve also had other leaks from the same source which hinted to the OnePlus Z coming in July so it makes sense for them to launch together.

Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals dated specs inside a foldable form factor

Microsoft announced the Surface Duo… last year, and it is slated to come out by the holidays this year. Now we have some more detailed and kind of underwhelming specs from Windows Central. It will reportedly feature two 5.6in AMOLED displays, with the 360 degree hinge. It will sadly be powered by the Snapdragon 855, a 3460 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There’s no NFC support, no 5G and it will apparently run a heavily skinned version of Android 10. It’ll bring a single 11MP f/2.0 camera which will also serve as the selfie camera. Like, unless Microsoft is pricing this bellow $1000, we wonder exactly who it’s gonna be for.

Story of the day:

US takes another step to block HUAWEI’s global chip supply, China warns of retaliation

Earlier this week we reported that the US was extending the ban on Huawei for another year but, they didn’t stop there. The US Commerce Department has announced plans to block Huawei’s access to global semiconductors shipments that come directly from US Sources. The main goal is to stop Huawei from using solutions provided by US companies. According to Reuters, right after the US announced these plans, China decided to hit back. They are warning the US of some retaliatory measures which would include putting US companies on their own “unreliable entities” list. China would impose this ban on companies like Apple, Qualcomm, Cisco and more. On a separate report, the President of the US plans to add more taxes on companies like Apple which manufacture their products outside of the US with the goal of having them manufacture in the US again. The current tariffs have already cost American companies around $46B and these new ones might force companies like Apple to raise prices if they don’t move their operation. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
