Pocketnow Daily: Apple Ban from China being considered?! (video)

Apple HomePod hits best price yet at $194 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $349)

Deals. Overstock is currently offering certified refurbished Black HomePods for as low as $194 shipped. It ships with a 90-day warranty.

Galaxy S10 and S10+ leak in new, Cardinal Red color

We have leaks of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus in a Cardinal Red color variant that we could expect in the following months. We don’t know if it will also be available for the S10 E or if it will be exclusive to certain regions.

This is how WhatsApp ads will look like once they roll out in 2020

We have been covering that WhatsApp will get ads in the future for some time but now we get explicit confirmation from Facebook at their Marketing Summit in the Netherlands. Several slides show WhatsApp with ads that we should expect by 2020 in an Instagram stories kind of format.

2019 iPhone 11 models show up in Eurasian database

The 2019 iPhones just passed through their yearly certification in the Eurasian database, we see 11 models which go for all of the variants including the dual SIM variant for China. We are expecting to see changes in the design such as the stove design along with dual cameras for the Xr.

Story of the day:

Worst-case scenario for AAPL in China is 29% profit drop, warns Goldman Sachs

China may be aiming to answer to the US by banning Apple products sold in China. This could mean that Apple would lose a total of 29% profit drop immediately. That’s around $15B less for Apple a year. On a worst case scenario China could also ban them from producing products in China but it would mean a loss for the Chinese economy.

