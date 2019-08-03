Pocketnow Daily: Apple and Amazon’s Deal could be ILLEGAL?! (video)

Best Buy 3-day sale discounts new MacBook Air, Amazon devices back to Prime Day pricing

Deals. Best Buy just started a new 3 Day Sale with discounts on the new MacBook Air, Amazon Echo devices and more gadgets. They are dropping $100 off the MacBook Air’s price leaving it under a $1000. The Second Generation Echo Show is down to $160 from its regular $230 price tag, amongst other deals.

DigiTimes: Apple to Launch MacBooks with Cellular 5G Connectivity in Second Half of 2020

According to DigiTimes, Apple is working on new MacBooks with 5G cellular connectivity for as soon as next year. According to them Lenovo, Dell and HP will introduce the first 5G laptops in the second half of 2019 and Apple’s will happen in the second half of 2020. The MacBook’s design seems to be ready, and it will achieve better connectivity with a ceramic antenna board which surely will rise up prices.

A new Android ransomware emerges and it could be serious

According to an ESET blog post, a new Android ransomware has emerged since July 12 identified as Android/Filecoder.C. It gets on phones from various locations and it spreads by sending a link through SMS to all of the victim’s contacts. After getting in, it will encrypt all of the data in the device and ask for money to decrypt it. However, to become a victim you have to manually go to the link and install so stay away from text message links for now.

Samsung’s headphone dongle leaks ahead of Note 10 announcement

IceUniverse just tweeted out a teaser from Realme of a Camera Innovation Event in New Delhi that will happen on the 8th. The company will reportedly release a quad-camera phone with a 64MP sensor. He also claims that Redmi will launch a phone with a 64MP camera this month as well, and Samsung might also in September or October.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus dummies hands-on video We have a full hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ from case retailer Mobile Fun which got these dummy units from case-maker Olixar. They show in detail the size differences, all of the ports and cameras on the device, as well as confirming that the headphone jack is gone. No secrets here anymore, so we’ll see you at the Unpacked Event.

Story of the day:

Apple-Amazon deal may be illegal, is being investigated by the FTC

The FTC is currently carrying out an anti-trust investigation on Apple and Amazon for the deal they achieved last year for Apple to sell products directly on Amazon. The deal was pitched as making more Apple products available on Amazon and fight counterfeit sellers, however they cut a lot of third-party sellers out of the loop. The only authorized resellers that are able to sell Apple products on Amazon are now the ones who handle over $10M in Apple products, which eliminates a lot of small businesses. According to an anti-trust expert the deal is basically price-fixing between a dominant retailer and the brand, which is illegal. The FTC is approaching the smaller retailers to conduct their investigation.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow