Apple’s new 11-inch iPad Pro, Garmin smartwatches and more are on sale today
Deals. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is $150 off, this leaves the entry level variant for $1248 shipped on Amazon. The latest 11in iPad Pro is currently $50 off, meaning you can get the Wi-Fi only, 256GB of storage variant for $850. However, they’re having this weird thing were you can buy it but you’ll have to wait for stock to come back so buyer’s beware. Finally, the Garmin vivomove HR hybrid watch is $65 off, leaving it at $285 shipped. We also have Acer monitors, Sony headphones and more deals in the links in the description.