Apple’s new 11-inch iPad Pro, Garmin smartwatches and more are on sale today

Deals. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is $150 off, this leaves the entry level variant for $1248 shipped on Amazon. The latest 11in iPad Pro is currently $50 off, meaning you can get the Wi-Fi only, 256GB of storage variant for $850. However, they’re having this weird thing were you can buy it but you’ll have to wait for stock to come back so buyer’s beware. Finally, the Garmin vivomove HR hybrid watch is $65 off, leaving it at $285 shipped. We also have Acer monitors, Sony headphones and more deals in the links in the description.
Let’s talk about the Huawei Developer’s Conference as, they had a pretty busy day when it comes to announcements so bear with me here. Let’s begin with earbuds as they launched the FreeBuds Pro and the FreeLace Pro. The FreeLace Pro are neckband earbuds which bring fast USB-C pairing and a 24hr long battery life. The FreeBuds Pro are their latest True Wireless Earbuds which bring a new design, 40db Noise Cancellation, better HD sound quality, an Awareness Mode and more. Moving on to the watches, they announced the GT2 Pro and a Huawei Watch Fit. The GT2 Pro has a two week battery life, a sapphire watch face and a double textured exterior with a ton of new features. The Watch Fit features a rectangular design, it sports 12 workout modes, a 10 day battery life and more. We also got a new Matebook X and a Matebook 14 which are now significantly thinner and more powerful. For example, the MateBook 14 brings a 14 in 2K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The specs include a Ryzen 7 4800H as a starter, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The MateBook X brings a 13in 3K display with a 90% screen to body ratio. It packs either a 10th  Intel Core i5 or the i7, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 512GB of SSD. The MateBook 14 will start at $1000, while the MateBook X will start at $1900, both being available later this month.

However, there was too much announced to pack into one segment, now let’s talk software. First off, they announced EMUI 11 which will be their new skin for Android 11. It brings a new Always On Display, smart multi-window for multi-tasking, Multi-screen Collaboration to hook it up to your computer, new privacy features and more. Let’s move on to Harmony OS 2.0 which the company has come out with improvements to make it fundamentally better. It’ll bring distributed capabilities, meaning that it’ll support smartphones, tablets and even wearables in the future. Their core is to develop apps for one platform and then deploy them across all supported platforms, in whichever form factor that is. The SDK will be available later this year with smartphones coming with it next year.. And keep in mind, this is not like in the Windows Phone days.. Huawei is the largest smartphone vendor in the world, and obviously the largest Android provider, so if there’s a company with the scale, it’s Huawei.

After three years, Google announced last month that Google Maps was coming back to the Apple Watch. Well, it is now available with the latest update. It’s focused on step-by-step directions, ETAs. The main screen shows you your current trip, travel times and your usual routs like Home and Work. Sadly, you can’t directly input new directions directly from the Watch, and the iPhone app will have to redirect you there. We have a full list of the new features in the links below. Moving on to stuff we covered a month ago, we heard that Apple would announce a services bundle with the iPhone 12. Well, in the 3.4.0 Apple Music Beta for Android, the guys over at 9to5Google just found some confirmation for the bundle, where it says “Your Apple Music subscription will be including in Apple One starting %s. You won’t be charged for both subscriptions. You can manage it using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac. Now, we do not have an official pricing just yet, only that it’ll save customers up to $5 depending on the bundle. Other services like Apple Arcade, TV+ and even iCloud could also make the cut.

Recently we’ve been getting some rumors of a OnePlus Watch which could get announced with the OnePlus 8T. Now, a new tweet from Max J hints to a change we weren’t expecting. In his typical, cryptic fashion he tweeted out a picture with the word “Wotch” hinting to a circular design. Now, the reason we weren’t expecting this is because the rumors hinted that the OnePlus Watch would adopt the same design as the OPPO Watch and we all know that, that one pretty much looks like the Apple Watch. OnePlus has apparently been working on this watch for quite a while now, with some sketches dating all the way back to 2016, we’ll see what and when we get it.

We have some new Apple leaks from Ice Universe… and yeah don’t scratch your heads as it kinda has to do with Samsung. On a Weibo post he claims that, Apple has reportedly ordered a “large number” of foldable mobile phone displays from Samsung. We’ve known for years that Apple has been developing foldables like other companies and we also know that Samsung is one of their major display suppliers as well. So, apparently these displays will serve as samples for mobile devices for the duration of a year, and Apple seems to want them right now as rumors hint to the shipments beginning soon. Recently we’ve also heard some rumors of these Apple foldables being in development but, we don’t have any concrete leaks or rumors on the design and other details but, it looks like they’re getting somewhere if they’re already ordering displays.
