Apple’s new 11-inch iPad Pro, Garmin smartwatches and more are on sale today

Deals . The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is $150 off, this leaves the entry level variant for $1248 shipped on Amazon. The latest 11in iPad Pro is currently $50 off, meaning you can get the Wi-Fi only, 256GB of storage variant for $850. However, they’re having this weird thing were you can buy it but you’ll have to wait for stock to come back so buyer’s beware. Finally, the Garmin vivomove HR hybrid watch is $65 off, leaving it at $285 shipped. We also have Acer monitors, Sony headphones and more deals in the links in the description.

Huawei officially launches new FreeBuds Pro and FreeLace Pro earphones HUAWEI Watch Fit with rectangular AMOLED display goes global HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro debuts with 2-week battery life, 100+ workout modes HUAWEI’s new MateBook X blends power and productivity in a super sleek build

EMUI 11 is faster, smarter, sexier: Here are the changes

HUAWEI announces HarmonyOS 2.0, coming to smartphones in 2021

HUAWEI outlines AppGallery progress and initiatives for developers at HDC 2020

You can now get Google Maps on your Apple Watch, Apple One confirmed

New OnePlus Watch could arrive with a circular design

Story of the day:

Apple reportedly orders a bulk sampling of Samsung’s foldable phone panels