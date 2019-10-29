Pocketnow Daily: Apple AirPods Pro: What We Needed? (video)

Several 11” iPad Pro models are getting important discounts at Amazon

Deals. Amazon is currently taking up to $300 off the 2018 11in iPad Pros. The deal comes on several variants but the most notable one is the 256GB Cellular variant which goes for $800.

Huawei plans to ship 270 million smartphones this year

Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei told European media that Huawei is ready to ship 270M devices this year, that’s 50M more than they sold in 2018 and 20M over analyst expectations. Samsung sold 290M units last year so they may still come for the number one spot after all.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 may come with more than one ToF sensor

We still have a lot to wait for until the Galaxy S11 but we have some more rumors. New reports claim that shipments to Samsung of Time of Flight sensors have increased lately. A report from the Elec claims that the Galaxy S11 might bring a ToF sensor on both the front and the back for improved AR and VR as well as facial recognition.

The future of WearOS may get brighter with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3300 processor

According to an XDA report, Qualcomm is working on the Snapdragon Wear 3300 which is based on the Snapdragon 429 from 2018. This is a major improvement from what we currently have as it was designed for phones, it is a 5 year jump in this tech. This would make it more efficient, powerful while still running on a 28nm process. We should expect it next year.

2020 iPhone may come with ‘ProMotion’ display with 120Hz refresh rate According to a new Digitimes report, the 2020 iPhones will bring a 120Hz OLED, kind of like we see on the ProMoton iPad Pros. The report lists it as a 120Hz ProMotion display and it will only be available for the OLED iPhones, not for the LCD variant which will die after next year.

Story of the day:

The new AirPods Pro with noise cancelation available now for $249

Apple just silently announced their new AirPods Pro which are now available for pre-order and will be available in stores this Wednesday. The new features include Active Noise Cancellation, two microphones combined with software to capture and adapt to background noise. They also added a transparency mode to listen to music but hear everything around you and now have silicone tips for comfort. And yes, they are water and sweat resistant. They retail for $250.

