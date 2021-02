B&H has the latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and more on sale

As per usual, the official news today begin with deals and, yeah those Samsung Valentine’s Day deals are still here. Starting with Samsung, the Galaxy S21 is still available for just $99 if you get it Unlocked with a trade-in and you also get $50 of instant credit for accessories. The S21+ is available for as low as $199 with an extra $75 in credit, and the S21 Ultra for $399 with $100 in instant credit. And by the way, don’t forget that SUPCASE is still our favorite choice for device protection. Use promo code 10POCKETNOW on Amazon to get 10% off the Award Winning UB Pro, or use promo code POCKETNOW15 on SUPCASE.com for a 15% discount as well. Moving on to Amazon, the latest iMac is currently $140 off, leaving the 512GB of storage model for $1859. Amazon also has a few good bundles, like that Galaxy Note 20 option, which comes along with the Watch Active 2 for $1018, saving you $251 in all color variants. Finally, the Echo Show 8 is now $50 off, leaving it at $80 shipped. We have more deals on Razer gaming peripherals , other Macs and more. And guys, our Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra Giveaway with SUPCASE ends tomorrow at midnight, so make sure you follow the first link in the description and enter promo code POCKETNOWGALAXY to enhance your chances to win.Let’s move on to Qualcomm as, the company just announced the new Snapdragon X65 5G Modem which brings some crazy promises. This is the 4th generation for the company’s flagship modems if you think of it. The biggest promise here is that it brings 10 Gigabit 5G to the table thanks to a new Fixed Wireless Access Platform, becoming the first modem-RF system in the world to reach these numbers. This modem features an upgradeable architecture which will adapt via software updates, making it kind of future proof. Qualcomm also brings a new 4th-Gen mmWave antenna that claims to boost mmWave coverage as well as power efficiency, while supporting higher transmit power. It also relies on an AI Antenna Tuning technology to improve cellular performance and efficiency, letting you achieve faster speeds with better battery life. And guys, there’s actually a ton of more technical details and a full article at Pocketnow.com, I won’t bore you with the specifics but yeah, it all sounds *PRETTY* amazing.Now it’s time for Apple’s Mixed and Augmented Reality devices which have been making a lot of headlines. First off, we have some new concept renders which were created based on that sketch we got of them last week, which *I Agree*, look like a pair of AirPods Max laid down. In the visor you can tell from the outside that there’s multiple sensors and cameras that kind of look like Face ID but, these will reportedly keep track of you’re surroundings while you’re using the headset. From the inside you see the 2 displays which will reportedly be 8K panels, as well as a cushion and a slot for you’re nose. *I agree*, all seriously looks like if it came out of Ready Player One. Now, speaking of those 8K displays on the inside, we have a new report from Nikkei Asia that claims that Apple has tasked TSMC with developing micro-OLED displays that will be used in Augmented Reality Devices. These displays won’t be built into glass like you get with smartphones. Apparently, they will be built directly into wafers, and I also thought about cookies first, but this allows for the displays to be far thinner, smaller and more power efficient. Apparently the production of these displays is currently in trial phase, and mass production will actually take a few years to begin. We’ll see what we get and how much exactly is “a few years”.Moving the spotlight on to foldables, let’s talk Samsung which should have a pretty busy year. Recent leaks claim that we could have the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 as soon as July so naturally, leaks are starting to come in. Now we have a new report from Sam Mobile that gives us more details on what to expect. On the report, they shared the model number for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 along with the fact that it will be available with at least 256GB of storage, running Android 11 out of the box with a new One UI 3.5 on top. When it comes to the Z Flip 3, they shared the model number as well and it’ll apparently bring 128GB and 256GB storage options and running the same software combo. Back to the Z Fold, recently we got some renders that claimed that we should expect the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera module as well as an under the display selfie shooter but, we should take that with a grain of salt. What we are expecting is slightly smaller displays, in order to fit an S Pen inside the chassis. As for the Z Flip 3, we’re expecting it to bring a 120Hz display with slimmer bezels, and a design that resembles the regular S21 models. We don’t have much other information on the Z Flip or the rumored Z Flip Lite but, we’ll see what we end up getting.And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk Android 12 as we’re getting closer to the announcement at least. A couple of recent reports claimed that Google wants to take a play out of Apple’s privacy book and well, we have some kind of confirmation now. We have some new screenshots of Android 12 recovered by XDA that show a few familiar changes if you’re rocking iOS 14. On the top right corner, you now get a green dot if the camera is being used, or an orange dot if the microphone was used recently. Google is also adding toggles for universally disabling the camera and microphone on the interface which is actually more than what Apple offers. Another change that resembles iOS 14 comes with the new widgets interface, *who would’ve thought*. But seriously, these now offer a cleaner look which allows for things to look better organized, instead of rounded corners on some and sharp ones on others. Going back a little to privacy, last week we covered how Google also wants to implement App Tracking Transparency but in less of a strict way than what Cupertino will bring with iOS 14.5. Keep in mind, these screenshots have not been confirmed and we’re still months away but, I mean privacy changes are always welcomed, especially from Google.