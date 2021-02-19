https://youtu.be/n1TNatAg1Mo

And you know the way it goes, the official news today begin with deals. Starting with the new M1 MacBook Pro. Amazon currently has the entry level model for 100 dollars off, meaning it’ll cost you 1200 bucks but, you have to go for the Silver variant as, Space Gray is just 75 dollars off.. Actually watch my video on why Silver is my favorite. However if you go for 512GB of storage, both variants have the 100 dollar discount. If you’re looking for a desktop, the M1 Mac Mini is a cool 69 dollars off, meaning it starts at 600 but the discount is applied until checkout. Amazon also has the OnePlus 8T which is a pretty solid offer for 60 dollars off, leaving the entry level variant for 689 dollars shipped. If you’re looking for a new monitor, LG’s Ultra Fine Ergo Display which I love is 53 dollars off, leaving it at 645 dollars shipped and yes, its 4K. Finally, the 11 inch iPad Pro is also 50 off, leaving the Wi-Fi and Cellular and 256GB of storage model for 999 shipped. We have more deals on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Series on trade-ins, other LG monitors, Alienware laptops and more in the links below.
Another Huawei Mate X2 teaser hints at an inward-folding design

Let’s move the spotlight on to Huawei as, we know that the P Series isn’t the only thing we’re waiting on. For the past couple of weeks the company has been heavily teasing the Mate X2 which is set to launch on February 22nd, in China of course. Now we have a new teaser image from the company that kind of shows a clock, with the phone being the hands, and you can definitely tell that this is an inwards folding display, meaning it’ll look like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 unlike what we got with the Mate X and the Mate XS. According to the leaks, the Mate X2 will feature a 6.45 inch outer display along with an 8.01 inch main display. When it comes to the cameras, we should expect a quad setup at the back with a 50MP primary, 16MP, 12MP and 8MP shooters to go along. Apparently there’s no selfie camera on the main display but there’s a dual one on the cover display. This phone will be powered by the Kirin 9000 and a 4400 mAh battery. We’ll see what the company announces as, I mean it looks interesting.. I just hope we could get it on this side of the pond.

LG could be helping Apple on its upcoming foldable iPhone

Let’s move on to Cupertino for a couple of segments, beginning with their foldable which has been getting a lot of traction lately. We’re expecting this phone to launch sometime during 2023 or later but, it looks like Apple is heavily invested in it already. According to a new report from DigiTimes, Apple is getting some help from LG to develop the foldable display. Now, this doesn’t mean that LG will be supplying the panels as, we know that Apple’s main OLED supplier is Samsung and according to previous rumors, they will be the ones supplying these flexible panels and they have already sent them multiple samples. The report claims that LG would be assisting Apple in these developments, without specifying on what their role would be exactly. If you haven’t been watching lately, we’re expecting this “iPhone Flip” to compete with the RAZR and Z Flip, by bringing a clamshell design. Some sources claim that we should expect a 7 inch panel with Apple Pencil support but, according to other sources like Prosser, we’ll be getting several bright color variants, to be marketed more towards a youthful audience. So yeah, we’re still very far but, rumors just keep coming.

Apple patent proposes the idea of an in-screen Face ID or Touch ID

Moving on, let’s talk Apple once again but this time we’re focusing on iPhones and FaceID which is currently useless until we get iOS 14.5. Now, we know that Apple has been working on finding ways to put FaceID under the display because we know that’s were the industry is going. Now, we have a new patent where Apple is looking at including Photodetectors Integrated into Thin-Film Transistor Backplanes”. I know that was a handful but, basically what they’re saying is that even as the display presents images, they can simultaneously include sensors that detect a different range of environments. These sensors would be variously configured as a biometric sensor, camera, or depth sensor probably being used to generate images, depth maps or even video clips according to the patent. And I think we all know where that’s going. However, most off the patent is concerned on how this photodetector can be included within the display, so it would have to be attached to an organic photosensitive material. Bottom line, the patent mentions that you would be looking at the display with the camera under the display looking right back at you without making the phone thicker and giving you full FaceID functionality. And, like we said yesterday this is just a patent so it could happen soon, it could happen in years or it might not happen at all. Hey, at least a smaller notch is a step in the right direction.

Story of the day:

Android 12 now out. Check out the full rollout schedule and compatibility details

And finally for the hottest news today, let’s talk Google and Android 12 as yes, it’s finally that time of the year again. Like in the case of last year, Google just launched the Developer Preview for Android 12 and of course, it’s currently limited to Pixels. Apparently for this preview, Google is focusing on “new tools for giving great experiences to users”. Some of the features include smoother transitions in the OS, a new design and layout for notifications. Alerts are getting tweaked to open faster, switching away from older notification methods. It’ll now be easer to paste images, videos, and other content from the clipboard or keyboard, finally. They’re also adding native AVIF and HEVC support, and we even hear of an immersive mode for video playback. Google is also tweaking audio, meaning new apps can have haptics correspond to audio playback, giving you better experiences for games, custom vibrations for contacts and more. Probably the biggest changes we’re expecting here go along the lines of privacy, now letting you know if your camera or microphone were being us, toggles to turn these off and more, kind of like to match Apple’s strategy, and improve it in certain ways. Of course, this is just generalized features and we should know more once the preview settles in.
