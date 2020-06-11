What will be the name of Android 11?

We have two special events with huge savings on Apple and Samsung products today

Deals. Amazon and Best Buy are having events on Samsung and Apple products. Starting off with Best Buy, they have deals on Apple Watches, MacBook Pros and other products. For example, the Nike Series Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off, leaving it at $429 with 4 free months of Apple Music. MacBook Pros are also $200 off, leaving the newest 13in variant for $1599. Moving on to Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is $200 off, leaving it at $999. We also have more deals on the OnePlus 6T, Marshall’s speakers and more in the links in the description.
Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, Nokia 6.3 launch postponed?

A lot of companies are facing delays right now due to the pandemic and, it looks like Nokia will be affected too. We were expecting the Nokia 9.3 PureView along with a Nokia 7.3 and 6.3 for Q3 of this year. According to NokiaPowerUser, Nokia has postponed the event for these phones and it won’t happen until Q4 this year. The report also mentions that Nokia is testing prototypes of the three phones and everything seems to be on track. The 9.3 PureView is expected to capture 8k video at 30fps, it will reportedly bring a 120Hz display. The camera will reportedly be a Samsung 64MP or 108MP main sensor.

Intel unveils Lakefield processors for foldable and dual-screen computers of the future

So anyone remember the Intel Xcale processor? Yeah those died a long time ago and pretty much mark how the company exited and underestimated the mobile industry. Well, we did see the company showcased some dual-screen and foldable PC prototypes at CES this year and now they just unveiled some new processors for these products. These new Lakefield processors utilize in-house hybrid CPU architecture to deliver the mix of performance scalability and raw power for these PCs. They use the 10nm Sunny Cove core technology and leverage the Foveros 3D stacking technology to reduce their size. Intel says these are the smallest processors to deliver “Intel core performance and full Windows compatibility”. They will first be available on Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Book S. You can check the full specs in the links in the description.

New Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and Buds Live may be announced next month

And if you remember last Friday we covered how Sammy might go all out for their next Galaxy Unpacked. Now new reports claim that we’re still getting the products, but not necessarily all at Unpacked. SamMobile claims that Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds Live in July. Apparently these products will be announced before and will be available to purchase on August 5 which is when we’re expecting the Unpacked Event to happen. The Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly come in 41mm and 45mm variants, it’ll get an LTE version, 5TM water resistance, Gorilla Glass DX and more for durability. We don’t have much information on these Buds Live except for the bean-like design we’ve seen in the leaks. On a new tweet Ice Universe also stated in a very poetic fashion that the Galaxy Note 20 will be bringing a flat display after all. He didn’t mention the Note 20+ so we’re still assuming that one will bring a curved display.

We have leaked specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

ET News just published a new infographic that reveals and sort of confirms some details for the upcoming Galaxy Fold. It mainly shows the display changes like the fact that the main display will grow to a 7.7-inch from the original 7.3-inch, the outer display will now be a 6.23-inch instead of 4.6-inch. It also mentions the fact that it will support 120Hz refresh rate and will get rid of the notch to add single punch hole camera. The report also brings up the stylus support, but we covered yesterday how that won’t be possible due to the Ultra Thin Glass which is also in the report. According to them, Samsung will be manufacturing 300,000 of these per month, and they will sell around 3M in a year. At the end you can also see what other foldables might bring, like an inward folding Mate X with stylus support, a 5G Moto RAZR and a clamshell from Xiaomi.

Story of the day:

Google releases the first public beta of Android 11. What’s new?

And finally, the hottest news today is about Google and Android 11. Gotta hand it to Google for postponing their event given the protests. At this point it might just seem like it won’t happen at all, but no worries, it’s not like if we’re not getting the goods. Google just released the first Public Beta of Android 11 to some users with an announcement on the Google Developer Blog. Now the reason why this is not for everyone is because as opposed to last year where certain other OEM partners had an early access to the beta, today this is just for Pixels. Oh and that’s if you have a Pixel 2 and or newer. Kind of a bummer, though Google specifies in the blog post that other devices will be supported in the coming weeks. So what’s important? Well, think of this update as being mostly of three different categories: People, Controls and Privacy. As an example, last week we got some leaks on the new controls that now show up in the power button menu, showing your smart devices, your wallet and the usual power controls. We have a full list of the new features in the links in the description. I’ve actually been testing it for a few hours. It is a bit buggy, but there’s a lot of genius in the update. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
