Various iMac models are on sale on B&H, with more deals coming from Amazon

Deals. B&H currently has $200 discounts on different models of the 2019 iMac, the price varies depending on the configuration. Moving on to Amazon, the new Surface Pro 7 is $200 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD variant at $699. We also got other deals on headphones and other gadgets that you should check out. Buy iMac Buy Surface Pro 7 Buy LucidSound Headset Buy Jaybird RUN XT

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon X60 5G modem with mmWave-sub6 aggregation support

Qualcomm just announced a new 5G modem for the wave of flagship phones that will arrive next year. The chip is dubbed the Snapdragon X60 and is based on a 5nm process node that promises higher efficiency on a smaller footprint. It supports mmWave as well as Sub 6. It promises peak speeds that go past 5.5Gbps and plans to improve both speed and coverage. Qualcomm says that smartphones packing the X60 will hit the market until 2021, sadly.

LG V60 ThinQ sighted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 and 8GB RAM

We’ve been getting some leaks of the LG V60 ThinQ recently because it was tipped to launch at MWC. The event was postponed after the event was cancelled but it was just spotted in a new Geekbench score. The device packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, Android 10 out of the box with LG’s UX skin on top. Other previous leaks have also hinted that the device will pack a 5000 mAh battery and a four-channel microphone system. And yes, it still brings a headphone jack.

Apple’s upcoming 12-inch iPad Pro with triple rear cameras enters production: Report

Last year Apple didn’t refresh the iPad Pro line, even with the launch of iPad OS but things are apparently changing now. A new DigiTimes report claims that the upcoming 12in iPad Pro just entered production. This means that it would be launched in March along with the iPhone 9. The specifications mentioned in the report include a triple camera setup along with a ToF sensor at the back which would be used for AR. Finally, the report also mentions that the launch might be pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak even if the announcement is in March.

Alleged iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 appears in hands-on video

We have a new hands on video of the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 that was posted to Tik Tok yesterday. We should take this video with a grain of salt but, we see a more squared design like we’ve been hearing as the new iPhones are supposed to resemble the iPhone 4. We see the single camera at the back that looks like the one on the iPhone XR and a mint color variant like the one on the iPhone 11. The phone seems to be working as it was unlocked with Touch ID. It might also bring a USB-C port from the looks of the video.

Android 11 is here – Google releases first Developer Preview with a tonne of upgrades

Google just released the first Developer Preview of Android 11. Android 11 brings a bunch of new app capabilities like enhancements for foldable phones, APIs to take better advantage of 5G and of course, new camera capabilities. If you own a Pixel 2 or higher, you can already download the preview. The second Preview is set to launch in March with the full Android 11 launching sometime in Q3. Some of the new features include support for new screens such as punch hole and waterfall displays, new APIs that lets app decode and encode images from native code for graphics and post-processing and much more.
