Pocketnow Daily: Android 10: The Future? (video)

Apple’s entry-level Mac mini hits an Amazon all-time low at $699

Deals. Amazon is currently offering the entry level 2018 3.6GHz,8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD Mac Mini for $699. This is a $100 discount to where you can find it on any other retailer. You can also find the deal at B&H.

Google reportedly planning a new, louder ‘Nest Mini’ with 3.5mm jack, wall mount, and proximity awareness

It looks like Google is finally working on the Google Home Mini 2. It would be called Nest Mini and would be the same size or a tiny bit larger, it will have better audio quality, a wall mount option, proximity awareness, new color variants and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The proximity sensor would work in different cases, an example being it showing you the current volume when you walk past it.

vivo NEX 3 waterfall display teased by product manager in live picture

Vivo’s Product Manager, Ling Xiang just teased the 2019 vivo Nex or vivo Nex 3 on Weibo and it features the waterfall screen we saw a while back. In this picture we see the display but it doesn’t go as far as we expected and that is because the phone may have a case on. Other rumors for this phone include 5G support, a headphone jack and a 44W charger in the box.

Another Samsung foldable clamshell design pops up to counter the RAZR

Even though the Samsung Galaxy Fold isn’t out yet, we get a new patent from a Samsung foldable device that would compete with that Moto RAZR we talked about yesterday. This follows a report from Samsung’s R&D department about a 6.2in clamshell foldable from a while back, but this patent has a 6.7in display. It would also have an external display for notification

Apple closer to signing off on first ever OLED iPhone screens from China It looks like Apple is close to adding Chinese manufacturer, BOE displays to their OLED supplier lists. When Apple released the iPhone X Samsung was the only reliable company that could provide flexible OLEDs for these phones. The company is now in the final stages of testing BOE displays for their phones and will decide by the end of this year. This could hurt Samsung as well as Apple is one of their major display customers. We’ll see if BOE makes the cut for the 2020 iPhones.

Story of the day:

Google rebrands Android, ditches dessert names, adopts numbers

Google is finally moving on from pastry names and has renamed Android Q, simply to Android 10. The company also made some adjustments to the robot logo and the font which is now simply black and in a cleaner font. This rebrand is built for Android’s new decade and busy future like with new form factors like foldables, TVs and others. The company also decided to move on from pastries because it wasn’t universal.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow