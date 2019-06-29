Pocketnow Daily: A THIRD Galaxy Note 10??(video)

Samsung’s international unlocked Galaxy Note 9 is $500 (Reg. up to $1,000)

Deals. Never-MSRP currently has the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on eBay for $499.99 shipped, this is the 128GB Factory Unlocked variant. B&H also has it for $630.

WSJ: Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro will be manufactured by Quanta in China, unlike the ‘Made in the USA’ trashcan

Apple is moving on from manufacturing Mac Pros in the US like they did with the trash can. According to the WSJ, the new cheese grater will be manufactured by Quanta in China in a manufacturing plant close to Shanghai, this involves less shipping costs as most of the components are made nearby. This is also interesting considering the whole US trade war shenanigans.

BOE develops in-display fingerprint scanner for LCD displays, starts production by end of 2019

BOE’s VP, Liu Xiaodong, just announced at MWC Shanghai that the company has developed a way to use in-display fingerprint scanners on LCD displays and will have them available by the end of 2019. This is huge because DigiTimes reports that out of the 1.456B smartphones shipped in 2018, 85% of them use LCDs.

Report: Microsoft looking at AMD as Intel relationship ‘on shaky ground’

According to a new report citing unnamed Microsoft Insiders, Microsoft and Intel‘s relationship is reportedly on ‘shaky grounds’. Microsoft will have a Surface Event this fall and we may see processors by AMD and not Intel as they already have prototypes using AMD processors. The future Surface could run on the 12nm AMD Picasso, we also hear that Microsoft is working to make their own SoC with ARM called Excalibur, which could be built by Qualcomm. Jony Ive’s Involvement at Apple Reportedly Tapered After the Original Apple Watch Launched in 2015 According to Bloomberg’s Marc Gurman, Jony Ive’s departure has been in the making for years. He stepped down from a lot of his responsibilities after the original Apple Watch launched back in 2015 because he was tired. He started coming less and less to Apple HQ and traveled a lot to London. He starting getting more into the company in late 2017 but he still wasn’t fully committed. Now Apple is struggling because they have a good manager in his position, but it is not a true brain for designing which we may see how it evolves in the future.

Story of the day:

Galaxy Note 10+, not Pro, will be the larger model, images leaked

We have new IRL leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, not Note 10 Pro. The phone is booting up and we see the + sign, we see the single cutout and the front and it also lacks an earpiece for the rumored Sound on Display technology. The bezels look the same as the leaks and so does the vertical triple camera at the back. It could still be that Samsung will use the Pro moniker for the 5G variant but it doesn’t look like it.

