Pocketnow Daily: A Needed iPhone feature Apple just SILENTLY KILLED! (video)

Tuesday deals: Powerbeats Pro on sale for $210 and MacBook Air from $869, more

Deals. Amazon currently has the new Macbook Air with a $330 discount leaving it at $869 shipped for the 128GB variant. This deal is also available at B&H. If you want more storage and a larger discount, BestBuy has the 512GB variant for $1,150 which is a $650 discount.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G joins the Sprint line-up

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the first 5G phone by OnePlus but it was also an exclusive to the UK. Sprint just announced that it will be joining their 5G smartphone line-up. Unlike the S10 5G. The 7 Pro 5G is identical to the 7 Pro except for the 5G capabilities. It will retail for $849 starting today.

vivo NEX 3 will have 5G, 120W SuperFlash Charge

We have some leaks of the specs of the vivo Nex 3 which is looking kind of crazy. It will have 5G capabilities, a 99.6% screen to body ratio, a 6,400 mAh battery and the Snapdragon 855 Plus. We also see another image that shows the companies 120W SuperFlash charge which is able to charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 13mins.

Android 10 will start rolling out to Pixel devices next week

According to some Android support reps, Android 10 will start rolling out to Pixel phones as soon as next week. All Pixel devices, including the original Pixel and Pixel XL will be getting the new update by September 3 if everything goes well for the company.

Mario Kart Tour launching on iPhone and Android next month, Nintendo announces Nintendo teased over a year and a half ago that they wanted to bring Mario Kart Tour to iOS and Android. The company finally announced that it will be available on September 25. Like Super Mario Run it will be free to play until a certain level and it will have in-game purchases ranging from $1.99 to $69.99. You can pre-register and pre-order the free game on both the Play Store and App Store.

Story of the day:

Apple Reportedly Shelves ‘Walkie-Talkie’ Feature Allowing iPhone-to-iPhone Messaging Without Wi-Fi or Cellular

According to The Information, Apple has just shelved a very interesting Walkie-Talkie App they were developing. The report claims Apple was working with Intel on the project which would let you talk to another iPhone in a place with no cellular coverage over a 900Mhz radio spectrum. This app would be helpful for skiing or hiking, but sadly the guy leading the project has left the company. Intel modems were also part of the app so this is another reason why it was shelved but we hope it comes back with Qualcomm models.

