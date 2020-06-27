https://youtu.be/j-J0upYGCj0
You May Also Like
We could see at least two iPhone 12 variants with 120Hz refresh rate screens according to the latest rumor that was “spotted on Twitter”
- Samuel Martinez
- 17 June 2020
- 19:30EDT
Apple’s AirPods are also getting new features with a software update that will give you accelerometer and gyroscope tracking and more
- Samuel Martinez
- 22 June 2020
- 14:16EDT
To recall, EA had announced its plans to bring Apex Legends to mobile in May last year. However, it had not revealed a timeline.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 23 June 2020
- 10:00EDT