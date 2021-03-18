The Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and OtterBox cases are on sale today

The official news today begin with deals, starting with the M1 MacBook Pro which is currently 149 dollars off on Amazon, leaving it at 1150 for 256 gigs of storage. The new iPad Air is also 69 dollars off, leaving that at 680. If you’re looking for a foldable, the Moto RAZR is 200 dollars off, leaving it at 1200 shipped, I know still too expensive for what you’re getting. Speaking of foldables, Samsung’s trade-in deals let you get the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for just 1450 if you have an eligible device of course. The same goes for the S21 which is available for 100 bucks, or the S21 Ultra for 500 bucks if you have a device to trade-in. Finally, the M1 MacBook Air is also 70 dollars off, leaving the 512 gigs of storage model for 1179. We also have more deals on Lenovo Chromebooks, Beats headphones, more Samsung phones and more in the links below.

Let’s move on to Samsung for the first time today as, the company just had their “Awesome Unpacked Event” earlier today where we got 2 new devices. Let’s start with the Galaxy A72 which brings a 6.7-inch FHD+ display running at 90Hz, it is powered by the Snapdragon 720G along with 6 or 8 gigs of RAM and up to 256 gigs of expandable storage. It also brings a 5,000 mAh battery, along with a quad camera system at the back which includes a 64MP primary shooter. Moving on to the Galaxy A52, aka the second highest selling phone of last year, this one brings a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display at FHD+ and running at 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, along with up to 8 gigs of RAM and up to 256 gigs of storage. It comes in an LTE variant and a 5G variant which vary in specs of course. It also brings 4 cameras at the back with that same 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, a 5MP depth sensor and a macro. The Galaxy A72 will cost you 449 Euros for the entry level variant and the A52 will set you back at 349 Euros for the 4G model or 429 Euros for the 5G variant.

Moving on to OnePlus, the company already confirmed that we will be getting their first smartwatch with the OnePlus 9 Series on March 23rd but, we don’t have much information on the Watch just yet. Now, we have a new report from Pricebaba that claims that the Watch will bring a circular dial that could measure 46mm, it’ll come in 2 color variants being Black and Silver. It’ll also bring an IP68 rating, as well as 4GB of onboard storage. The leak also mentions that it’ll offer automatic workout detection, a swimming mode, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress tracking and more. You can also expect a week of battery life with just 20 minutes of a charge thanks to Warp Charging. And this sounds to good to be true, but according to Pete Lau, it’s because they’re doing this. He wrote in a forum post that they developed the OS based on an RTOS and not WearOS, because they believe it provides a smooth and reliable experience while delivering great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns people have when buying a smart watch. So yeah, this watch is actually sounding pretty good and we’re very close to this event so stay tuned.

Now, here’s a good twist, it looks like OnePlus is getting the 23rd all to themselves because, the Apple leaks we’re all wrong. See, we were expecting invites yesterday but, that didn’t happen. Well, now we have a new report from DigiTimes that claims that Apple won’t launch their new mini-LED 12.9-inch iPad Pro until at least the second quarter of the year.. Which begins on April 1st. Apparently this is because the supplier of mini-LED backlit panels has 50% of their production capacity for this tablet booked to begin in the second quarter of 2021. Early this morning we also got a new tweet from Jon Prosser where he claims that the event will now happen on April and that he will explain details on his show later.. But he will still be shaving his eyebrows. So yeah, this is the first time Apple will be hosting an event in April since their special event back in 2010 where they revealed iOS 4. Finally, just to jog your memory we are expecting these iPad Pros, AirTags, hopefully some AirPods and maybe even an Apple TV, let’s wait and see when it will actually happen.

Finally, let’s move the spotlight on to Samsung and the mystery of the missing Galaxy Note. It’s already March and we have no codenames or any information on the 2021 Galaxy Note Series and I mean it makes some sense as Samsung just brought the S Pen to the Galaxy S and they’re reportedly working hard on their foldables. However, the company did say that we will still be getting a Galaxy Note but, not on the typical schedule. Well, at the latest Samsung shareholders meeting in Korea, Samsung’s CEO said “There is no new Galaxy Note this year” as translated by the machine. He continued on to say that “it is not that we will not release new products. The timing may vary, but next year we are preparing to continue to do so”. So, I guess this serves as some actual confirmation that Samsung will be taking a break from the Note this year, as leaks claim that they are working on bringing stylus support to the Galaxy Z Fold line, which I believe should turn into the Galaxy Note eventually. And if you’re wondering how Samsung’s launch schedule is looking like, a new report from Reuters claims that Sammy will be launching the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 2 in Q3 along with some Wear OS watches, and the Galaxy S21 FE in Q4.

