The Pocketnow Black Friday 2018 smartphone deals watchlist

Happy Thanksgiving from the team at Pocketnow straight to you and, yes, there are deals to be had. When it comes to savings, deals and pony tricks, the calendar seems to be just one giant blur from today all the way through next week.

If you’re looking to gift-wrap a smartphone or two or maybe even some wireless earbuds to your dearest folk or are just looking to help yourself in this opportune time, we’ve gone and gathered some of the best offers you’ll be able to take advantage of through the weekend and perhaps even beyond.

Note: Where a first-party link to deals is not available, we supply a link to a B&H Photo listing, denoted in italicized bold text. As Pocketnow is an affiliate, we may generate revenue if you click through.

Top-tier smartphones

When it comes to purchasing any of these phones, you’ll have one way or another of taking them to the carrier of your choice. It just so happens that they all have the latest high-octane spec sheets in their class, so you’ll be all set for the next dozen (or two or three) of months.

From the Carriers

If you’re looking for the best showings from your home carrier or are taking advantage to walk across the street, most of the major players are ready to play ball.

We should state that many of these deals require at least one new line for existing accounts and two for switching or new customers. You’ll also have to sign onto a multi-year pay-off agreement for your phone.

Here are our bullet lists:

Buy an iPhone X, XS, XS Max or XR, get $750 in credits for another new iPhone on AT&T Next (30 months).

Buy an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 9 for up to $790 in credits for another of the above devices on AT&T Next.

Buy a Galaxy S8 or S8+, get half-off on AT&T Next.

Lease an iPhone X, XS, XS Max or XR, get a 64GB iPhone XR for free or save $550 off another iPhone X, XS or XS Max.

Lease an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, get another iPhone 8 free on an 18-month lease.

Own a 32GB or 128GB iPhone 7 for just $100 over 24 months. Get a 256GB version for a down payment of $200 and another $100 over 24 months.

Buy a 6th-gen iPad 9.7 with an iPhone 7 and get a $50 prepaid debit card.

More than half-off leases of Samsung Galaxy phones: the Note 9 is $20 per month, the S9+ is $10 per month and the S9 is $5 per month.

The LG V40 ThinQ is priced at $20 per month on a lease and comes with a free LG 49-inch UHD TV.

Get more than half-off leases on other LG phones: the G7 ThinQ is $15 per month, the LG Stylo 4 is $6.44 per month and the V30+ is $5 per month.

The Moto E5 is free on lease while the Moto E4 costs just $30 down and nothing for 18 months.

T-Mobile customers can get $750 in credits for any device by starting or adding a new line and trading in an eligible phone. Payment terms may vary between 24 months and 36 months.

The T-Mobile REVVL 2 is free while the REVVL 2 Plus is $3.50 per month with a new line.

Port your number to Metro today, bring an iPhone or buy a $49 iPhone 6s, sign up for an Unlimited LTE plan and get a free pair of AirPods.

Switch to Metro and get a Galaxy A6 or LG G7+ for $99 with an Unlimited LTE plan.

Not switching from Metro? Buy any phone for $299 or less, get another for free with a new line.

Buy an iPhone XS, XS Max or XR, get $750 off another one.

Buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, get $800 off another one.

Buy a Galaxy S9, S9+ or Note 9, get $800 off another one.

Through Sunday, get these phones for free: Moto G6

Through Sunday, take $200 off of: Kyocera DuraForce PRO, DuraForce PRO 2, RED Hydrogen One, Galaxy S8, LG G7 ThinQ, Moto Z3, Pixel 2 XL.

Through Friday, take 40 percent off the Galaxy Note 9, LG V40 ThinQ; take half off Pixel 3 and Galaxy S9; take $400 off Pixel 3 XL, Galaxy S9+.

Buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, get another one for $799 off.

Buy a Pixel 2 XL for $100 off or the LG G7 ThinQ or LG V35 ThinQ for $200 off and get $150 in Fi service credits.

Budget

Be it third-party or straight from the brand, there’s more to consider on the very same phones you’ve been reading about just now. Amazon discounts will vary at different moments, so check there often if you’d like to stretch your Prime membership legs. Otherwise, B&H Photo, Best Buy, Newegg, other retailers or even the brand itself will be your way for these deals.

Save $50 on the Nokia 6.1 , $20 off the Nokia 3.1 , $5 off the Nokia 2 and $10 off the Nokia 3310 at Best Buy — all phones are under $200.

$20 off the , $5 off the and $10 off the at Best Buy — all phones are under $200. Motorola is offering $100 off the Moto Z3 Play and $50 off the Moto G6 and a token $6 off the Moto G6 Play.

is offering $100 off the Moto Z3 Play and $50 off the Moto G6 and a token $6 off the Moto G6 Play. ZTE is offering $30 off of its latest unlocked phones for the US, the Blade Max 2s (which can work on Sprint and Boost Mobile) and the Blade Max View (which can work on Verizon).

is offering $30 off of its latest unlocked phones for the US, the Blade Max 2s (which can work on Sprint and Boost Mobile) and the Blade Max View (which can work on Verizon). The Huawei Mate SE is $30 off — this is a B&H Photo affiliate link, we may receive commissions if you click through.

Keep us bookmarked for more deals to come as we take you through Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday shopping season.