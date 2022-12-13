Take a look at the Pocketnow Awards list of the best tech of 2022. We handpicked some of the best and most impressive devices announced this year.

Every year, we look closely at the devices announced and try to handpick the best and most impressive products across a list of categories. In case you missed it, we have already awarded the best smartphones in 2022, and it’s time for us to look at a broader list of devices, including the best tablets, smart TVs, monitors, game consoles, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and laptops.

It’s been a great year for technology, and there have been a lot of advancements in both the hardware and software end of things. Gadgets have received marginal, but game-changing features, and some devices can also last twice or three times more on a single charge, thanks to improved fabrication processes, and better software optimizations. Audio and display technologies have also received important advancements.

The quality of display panels has improved significantly, and audio devices are more immersive than ever, thanks to the more enhanced drivers, and unique software optimizations that can deliver a rich and enjoyable experience. With all that out of the way, let’s get started. Here’s the Pocketnow Awards, showing you the best tech of 2022.

Best Tablet: iPad Pro 12.9 (2022)

The latest M2-powered iPad Pro is hands-down the best tablet in 2022 and one of the most powerful devices on the market today. It’s the best iPad in the entire lineup, thanks to the M2 chipset, beautiful 12.9-inch mini-LED display, and face ID sensor. While we’re not a fan of taking photos with iPads, the cameras are more than capable, and the iPad Pro also supports accessories like the Apple Pencil 2, and the Magic Keyboard.

The iPad Pro isn’t cheap, and iPadOS is still far from a computer equivalent system that can do it all. Despite the software limitations, it’s one of the best companion devices for Mac users, and it’s simply the best tablet that any professional and power user can get their hands on today. The tablet can easily be converted into a beautiful touch-enabled secondary monitor for Mac users, and more software companies are bringing their professional tools onto the platform, making it a real multitasking champion.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet that can do it all, has all the power you need, has an excellent display, and stands out with its excellence, then the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the way to go. We hope that Apple continues to put more effort into optimizing the iPad experience for its tablets and brings even more features in the future.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch is an overkill for most users, but if you want the best tablet in 2022, this is it.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Apple's newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by the M2 chipset, which brings improved CPU and GPU performance along with faster connectivity. It also supports the new Apple Pencil hover experience. See at Amazon See at Best Buy See at Adorama

Honorable Mentions

Best Smart TV: Samsung Neo QLED 8K

TVs come in all shapes and sizes, but arguably one of the most impressive smart TVs in 2022 is the Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN900B). It has bezels so slim, that it looks like the display panel is endless, and it’s one of the best home cinema entertainment systems that money can buy right this moment. It’s available in three sizes: 65, 75, and 85-inches, and while it’s on the more expensive side of things, it’s got everything you need for a breathtaking experience.

The Samsung NEO QLED 8K Smart TV has a Quantum mini LED that delivers excellent contrast, sharpness, and HDR content. It’s powered by the Neural Quantum Processor chip, which helps upscaling, and optimize content. There’s support for 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and much more.

If you have the budget and want something that’s currently considered the best, then we can easily recommend the Samsung Neo QLED 8K. It delivers an experience like no other, and your favorite tv shows, movies, tv channels, and games have never looked as good as on this device.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B The Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV is one of the most impressive smart TVs to launch in 2022. It features a bezel-less design, and comes in three sizes. It has a gorgeous 8K panel, supporting HDR content, 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and more. If you have the budget and want the best home cinema experience, this is it. See at Samsung See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Honorable Mentions

TCL 6-Series 4K The TCL 6 series deserves an honorable mention due to its high-quality mini QLED panel and minimalistic approach. The stand is now also in the center, making it an even better alternative to other smart TVs, since it can be placed on any furniture. If you’re looking for a great alternative for less, you can’t go wrong with this. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

Hisense U8H Series 4K ULED TV The Hisense U8H is one of the best budget smart TVs in 2022, and the U8H is one of the best options. The U8H features a Mini-LED 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Dolby Vision, Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in alongside your favorite streaming services. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Best Monitor: LG OLED Flex

The LG OLED Flex can transform from a flat panel to a curved monitor at the push of a button, and it’s one of the highest-end premium monitors that money can buy in 2022. It has a beautiful design, and all the controls are neatly placed in the center, making it easy and convenient to control. When it comes to the display, it has a 4K panel, supporting 4K upscaling, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR, and Dolby Vision, and it’s powered by the A9 Gen 5 AI processor (the same processor that can be found in the LG C2 OLED TV) to improve the quality and sharpness.

The 42-inch monitor also doubles as a TV, and it comes pre-loaded with webOS 2.2, supporting all of your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV, and YouTube TV. The panel is also compatible with NVIDIA’s G-Sync technology and FreeSync. Both games and movies will look stunning, regardless of curved or flat position.

LG OLED Flex (LX3) LG OLED Flex (LX3) boasts the ability to switch forms, going from flat to curved (900R) with the press of a button. It is a great device to check out if you're looking for a 42-inch OLED screen with 120Hz support! See at LG See at Best Buy

Honorable Mentions

Samsung Odyssey Ark The Samsung Odyssey Ark is one of the most beautiful and overkill monitors in 2022. It has a massive 55-inch 4K 165Hz Quantum Mini LED curved display. It has pivot, and tilt functionality, and you can easily rotate it to create the most customizable and comfortable position to fits your needs. There’s also eclipse lighting on the edges, making the content even more immersive and enjoyable. See at Samsung See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion Y32P-30 The Lenovo Legion Y32P-30 is for the ultimate multitaskers and gamers. It features a beautiful 31.5-inch UDH 144Hz panel and an HDMI and USB-C docking solution to keep you connected. Gaming monitors don’t often have accurate colors, but this Lenovo is an excellent alternative for less money. Regardless of what you use it for, it will get the job done.

Best Game Console: Logitech G Cloud

The Logitech G Cloud is a similar handheld gaming console to the Nintendo Switch and the Valve Steam Deck. The 7-inch screen is bright and colorful, and the design of the G Cloud feels sturdy and solid. The device is also fairly lightweight, compared to other devices in the same category, and it feels smooth when navigating the user interface.

The Logitech G Cloud is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip and runs Android. It can stream AAA titles in high-resolution from services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Xbox, and even Steam Link. Using the cloud, users can play virtually anywhere, assuming they have a stable and fast connection. The battery life is also excellent, and since the chipset is only decoding and loading content, it has a 12-hour battery rating, depending on playing conditions.

While the recently killed-off Google Stadia might be giving a bad name to other cloud gaming services, NVIDIA, and Xbox are going strong, with new games and licenses being added monthly. Many other third-party gaming services let users stream their favorite, and already-owned games on the go, and for that, the Logitech G Cloud is a no-brainer.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld The Logitech G Cloud is an excellent portable cloud gaming console. It has a large 7-inch display, an expandable MicroSD card slot, and a long battery life. It's capable of streaming your favorite AAA titles and runs Android, supporting services such as NVIDIA GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. See at Logitech See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Honorable Mentions

Razer Edge The Razer Edge promises to be the best Android gaming handheld console on the market, powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip, and paired with a 6.7-inch 144Hz AMOLED display. The device still hasn’t been released, but we’re impressed with the functionality, form factor, design, and the ability to play any games via the cloud, using 5G or Wi-Fi 6. See at Razer

Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Ultra

One of the best things about the Apple Watch Ultra is the specifications. It’s the smartest smartwatch at a price that we can justify, which might surprise many as it starts at $799. One of the primary reasons we can justify the price comes down to the accuracy and the multiband GPS. Most smartwatches with the same technology start at $1,100 and above, making the Apple Watch Ultra look good, and a viable solution.

And we didn’t even mention the accuracy of fitness tracking, and the added functionality to dive and measure just about anything an athlete would want to know at a glance. The Watch Ultra is simply the best smartwatch on the market, and it’s hard to beat in the smartwatch category as there are none available, unless you count fitness trackers, all of which are more expensive than the Ultra.

When it comes to breaking down all the smartwatches on the market, the Apple Watch Ultra stands out. It has a titanium casing, premium bands, a gorgeous display, an excellent set of features and sensors. It has a lot going for it, and we think it rightfully deserves the “Best Smartwatch” award this year.

Apple Watch Ultra The latest edition in the Apple Watch lineup is the Apple Watch Ultra. It comes with body temperature sensors, LTE, and GPS, a new large 49mm size, a more durable design, and the longest battery life in an Apple Watch to date. See at Amazon See at Best Buy See at Adorama

Honorable Mentions

Google Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch is the closest device to compete against the Apple Watch. The added Fitbit integration makes it one of the best smartwatches for Android users, and while the battery can only last about a day, it's still one of our favorite products this year. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro (46mm) The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro is the best smartwatch for most people at an affordable price. It’s an excellent fitness tracker, and one of the best-looking devices on the market in 2022. If you’re looking for a modern and traditional-looking timepiece, the HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro wins this award. See at Huawei See at Amazon (UK)

Best Wireless Earbuds: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

The market is filled with wireless earbuds, and there are many good ones that can be found at low prices, but when it comes to high-end, there are only a few that we can wholeheartedly recommend to most users. When it comes to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, it’s one of the best earbuds we ever used. It has the most impressive adaptive noise cancellation features we’ve ever got from earbuds, and we love how it sounds.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 is in a class of its own and incomparable to other earbuds. The only comparison we can draw up is against full-fledged headphones, such as the AirPods Max, or the Bose QuietComfort 45, which are much larger and follow the over-the-ear design.

The Bose QuietComfort 2 can last for up to six hours on a single charge, and it’s compatible with iOS and Android, as well as most laptops and Bluetooth-enabled devices. You can't go wrong with these if you’re looking for the best overall package, offering unmatched sound, and the best ANC from wireless earbuds.

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2 If you’re looking for the best sounding, and best noise-canceling wireless earbuds, then the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 is the clear winner in 2022. These earbuds provide a headphone-like experience, and the noise cancelation is hands down the best we’ve ever heard. See at Amazon See at Best Buy See at Adorama

Honorable Mentions

Best Laptop: MacBook Air (2022)

The best laptop on the market today is the MacBook Air, powered by the M2 chip. However, our award is only for the 512GB model, which is a better value than the base version that only features 256GB of storage. There’s also no denying that the best pound-for-pound laptop on the market is the last generation MacBook Air with the M1 chip. In 2022, it still offers excellent performance and raw power that you simply can’t find in other lightweight and compact laptops using other operating systems.

However, the MacBook Air with M2 deserves a lot of credit due to its sleek new design and hardware advancements that make it an easy recommendation for those who need a little more power, and those with a slightly larger budget. The new MacBook Air with M2 features an all-new design, the Liquid Retina display, four new finishes, and even MagSafe makes a comeback.

The MacBook Air M2 with 512GB is hands down the best laptop for most people in 2022, and it offers features that make it appealing compared to other Windows alternatives. If you require even more power, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are the other no-brainers.

MacBook Air M2 The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life, and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go. See at Amazon $1899 at B&H See at Best Buy

Honorable Mentions

Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is the best Windows machine in 2022. It has a beautiful design, a gorgeous 3K 3:2 LTPS display, and plenty of power to tackle any work. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P and Intel Iris X graphics, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5 and 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD. It can last long hours on a single charge and is a true workhorse. See at Huawei See at Amazon (UK)

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes in three sizes: 14, 15.6, and 16 inches. Our chosen model is the 14-inch device, since it features a beautiful 2-in-1 form factor, a powerful Intel Evo chip, a long-lasting battery life, and a beautiful display. It’s stylish, portable, and offers all the power you need to get work done on the go or at home. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Best of the Best: DJI Mini 3 Pro

The new DJI Mini 3 Pro weighs just 249 grams, making it one of the few devices that can fly in many regions and countries without a special permit and license. The camera gimbal can do both vertical and horizontal video and images, and the batteries are user replaceable. The standard battery can do 30 minutes flying at a time, and a larger battery pack is also available, providing up to 47 minutes of flight time.

The drone features ActiveTrack, a tri-direction obstacle sensor, and its amateur friendly to make flying as easy and safe as possible. It’s one of the best tools for general users and enthusiasts, and it’s the perfect gift for those who want to see the world from a different perspective. The drone costs $669 by itself, but there are other bundles for a little more, offering a better remote controller and extra accessories and batteries.

The video codec on this drone is absolutely stunning and beats most other drones at this price range. Unless you’re after professional-grade hardware, we can’t recommend buying anything else than the DJI Mini 3 Pro, which receives the Best of the Best Pocketnow Award in 2022.

DJI Mini 3 Pro The DJI Mini 3 Pro is lightweight, compact, and extremely versatile with its video capabilities and extensive feature set. It's one of the best drones that money can buy, and it's the absolute best drone you can purchase today for under $1,000. It offers everything you need, from object tracking and following to stunning video and image quality, and it's easy to use due to its innovative controls. See at Amazon See at Best Buy See at Adorama

Honorable Mentions