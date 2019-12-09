Our eyes are incredibly powerful, but still struggle to discern various shades of colors. If you work with paint or colors to any capacity, the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is a gift designed especially for you. This pocket-sized sensor can instantly identify the color and shade of any surface.

The Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 cross references the scanned surface with a database of 100,000 brand name paint colors. If the color exists, this device will capture an identical match. It works on any surface, including walls, leather, plastic, and dyes. Be sure to save your favorite color palettes for future reference. Plus, the Nix Mini includes lifetime access to Nix Paints and Nix Digital Android & iOS apps.

A perfect gift for any DIYers out there, the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is currently heavily discounted. Take an additional 15% off with code MerrySave15, which brings your total to $71.40.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 – $71.40

