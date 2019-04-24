PM Theresa May signs off on Huawei helping to build Britain’s 5G network

Despite U.S. efforts and her own ministers’ warnings, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has signed off on Huawei allowing the Chinese company to help build Britain’s 5G network. According to reports, The National Security Council, chaired by the Prime Minister, granted Huawei “limited access to help build parts of the network such as antennas and other “noncore” infrastructure“.

The United States, after banning Huawei equipment in the because of “national security” reasons, has started pressuring allies to follow suit. While the EU, as a whole, did not take a decision or make a recommendation, individual countries are free to make their own assessments. The UK move goes against recommendations from the US and members of its own Cabinet, and offers Huawei a breath of fresh air.

The Chinese company is not affected by the 5G situation worldwide as its financial numbers are looking really good. Still, Huawei. managed to sign 40 5G contracts with carriers worldwide, and shipped more than 70,000 5G base stations, expecting this number to grow to 100,000 by May.