In times when going to a movie theater with friends is not an option, virtual watch parties have become a hot trend. If you like what Netflix Party has to offer, there is now something similar for Plex as well and it is called Watch Together. And the best part? Watch Together is absolutely free, at least for the time being.

Plex’s Watch Together feature, which is still in beta, works with locally stored media as well as its own catalog of free on-demand movies and TV shows. However, Plex notes that Watch Together might become a Plex Pass exclusive down the road, which means you’ll have to pay for it. While the feature itself is a welcome addition for Plex users, it is still a work under progress and lacks a few key features.

For example, there is no native chat feature, which means you’ll have to rely on a third-party solution like Zoom or good ol’ WhatsApp. Also, the ability to kick someone out of the virtual watch party or outright ban them is not available as of now. Plex says it will take feedback from users and will improve Watch Together with new features in the days to come.

