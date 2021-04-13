Sony has announced the first major update for the PlayStation 5 since its release last November, introducing features like USB extended storage, new share capabilities, and more. It will be available on PS5 consoles globally beginning Wednesday, April 14.

The most notable update will allow PS5 owners to store games on compatible external hard drives, freeing up space on the console. Critically, the feature won’t allow gamers to play titles directly from a connected hard drive. Sony said the limitation is due to next-generation games being designed to take advantage of the console’s high-speed SSD.

The feature is simply available if you want to free up space on the console’s internal storage. According to Sony, reinstalling a game from an external hard drive is quicker than re-downloading a game or installing it from a disc. Eventually, Sony plans to enable the PS5’s M.2 expansion slot, which will allow players to add extra usable storage.

The update also introduces new social features, including cross-generation Share Play. PS4 and PS5 players can now Share Play while chatting in parties. PS5 owners can let PS4 owners view their game screen and try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. You can share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually, or pass a second controller virtual to play co-op games together.

Sony is also introducing enhanced control and personalization options, including the ability to search your library or hide games from view, adjust the magnification of your screen, and individually adjust the voice chat volume of those in your party. PS5 owners can also pre-download automatic updates, so long as developers enable the feature.

Finally, Sony is adding new features to the PlayStation app. In the coming weeks, users will be able to join a multiplayer session on PS5 from the app, manage your PS5 console storage, and more.