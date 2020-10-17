Sony has unveiled the pricing of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in India after announcing the pricing details of the devices in global markets including the US, the UK, and Australia. However, the company has still not revealed the availability of its next-gen gaming consoles in India. For reference, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are initially coming to Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea Mexico, New Zealand, and the US on November 15.

The PlayStation 5 price in India is set at INR 49,990. On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will carry a price tag of Rs 39,990. In comparison, the devices will sell in the US for $499.99 (~INR 36,700), and $399.99 (~INR 29,400) respectively. The company has also revealed the price of DualSense controller in India. It will cost users INR 5,990. Further, the HD Camera will be made available for INR 5,190, while the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset will sell for INR 8,590. The Media Remote and DualSense Charging Station are priced at INR 2,590 each.

As for the PlayStation 5 games, Sony has revealed that Demon’s Souls, Destruction AllStars, and Marvel’s Spider-man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition each will carry a price tag of INR 4,999. Moreover, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Marvels Spider-man: Miles Morales will be made available for INR 3,999.

While Sony has not revealed the availability details of PlayStation 5 in India yet, the company had suggested November 19 as the launch date recently. However, it later redacted that date from its website.