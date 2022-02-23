PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X restock will be available tomorrow

It seems that we have been receiving fantastic news for gamers. Earlier today, we saw that the Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock over at Amazon.com, where you can pick up your portable gaming console for $350. However, we have also received word that Walmart will have new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X stock for tomorrow. However, Walmart will give exclusive access to this restock to a select few.

Walmart has confirmed that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X restock will be available starting tomorrow, February 24, at noon Eastern. The company has also announced that it will be releasing new inventory every 10 minutes. However, Walmart has also confirmed that it will prioritize Walmart Plus members. So, you may want to get yourself enrolled if you want to get first dibs on the upcoming restock.

Walmart Plus has a price of $98 per year, or you can also opt for the $12.95 per month option. You can also try getting the free trial, but it seems that only paying customers will get access to the restocks.

It is a bit sad to knot that both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X launched back in 2020, and we are still having a hard time getting our hands on one of these amazing gaming consoles. Still, it seems that the ongoing pandemic and chip shortages may have us waiting even longer to buy one. If you are a lucky member of Walmart Plus, you will be able to purchase the PS 5 for $399 on its Digital Edition, or you can choose to pay $100 more for the PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive. The Xbox Series X is the most potent Xbox model available, as it packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a Blu-ray drive. It delivers games starting at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, and it can go up to 8K at 120 fps.

Via: Apple Insider