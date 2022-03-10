PlayStation 4 users can enjoy three free months of Apple TV+

We have great news for every owner of a PlayStation 4 that hasn’t tried Apple TV+, as Sony has officially announced that they are eligible to try out Apple’s streaming service for three months free of charge.

Sony is currently offering a three-month free trial of the Apple TV+ streaming service for PlayStation 4 owners. However, you won’t be able to take advantage of this free trial if you have previously had an Apple TV+ subscription. Whatever the case, you need to own a PS4, and you must be a new Apple TV+ user to get in on the action.

If you fulfill those two conditions, you should turn on your console and download the Apple TV app from the PlayStation 4 TV and Video section, then follow the steps to complete the installation. You will also be required to enter an Apple ID and a PSN account to redeem this offer. This will get you three free months of Apple TV+, but remember, this is a subscription plan. In other words, it will renew automatically after the free trial period, which also means that you will be charged $4.99 per month after that, or at least until you choose to cancel the service.

Redeem your offer between now and July 22 2022 and start watching critically acclaimed Apple Original series like Ted Lasso, See and Foundation, as well as hit films like Finch. New Apple Original series and films premiere every month. Watch exclusively on the Apple TV app. Plan renews for £4.99/month after extended trial period until cancelled.

This new offer will be available until July 22, 2022, so there’s enough time to check it out. Remember, this offer is only available for PlayStation 4 users, as those who own a PlayStation 5 gaming console have been able to get six free months of Apple TV+ since back in July 2021. So this may also serve as a reminder for those who own a PS5 and haven’t taken advantage of this deal.

Source: PlayStation