Here’s what you need to play Fortnite in your Android phone

We all understand that Samsung and Epic Games will make us wait a bit longer than we should to have Fortnite in our Android devices, but now at least we know what do we need to run this game in our phones.

Epic Gales just revealed a list of smartphones compatible with Fortnite Mobile on Android and it includes lots of flagships. The most important thing is that we have at least 3GB of RAM and a quad-core chip, so a Moto E4 Plus can put you in the game. The list has some important devices missing like the P20 series from Huawei, the LG G7 ThinQ, the Essential Phone, and the brands like HTC, Nokia, OnePlus and Xiaomi are completely MIA. Here’s the complete list of the compatible devices: Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL, Huawei Mate 10/Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei Mate 10 Lite, Huawei Mate 9/Mate 9 Pro, Huawei P10/P10 Plus, Huawei P10 Lite, Huawei P9, Huawei P9 Lite, Huawei P8 Lite 2017, LG G6, LG V30/V30 Plus, Motorola Moto E4 Plus, Motorola Moto G5/G5 Plus, Motorola Moto G5S, Motorola Moto Z2 Play, Nokia 6, Razer Phone, Samsung Galaxy A5 2017, Samsung Galaxy A7 2017, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2017/J7 Pro 2017, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy On7 2016, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, Sony Xperia XA1/XA1 Ultra/XA1 Plus, Sony Xperia XZ, Sony Xperia XZs, Sony Xperia XZ1.

Hopefully this list will get more entries with time. Unfortunately, Epic Games would be considering to run solo and away from Google Play Store to avoid paying 30% of its earnings to Google. This creates unnecessary complications and security risks for all of those who are going to try to get the game from various other sources.