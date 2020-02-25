Planet Computers’ Gemini PDA has been around for a while and yes, while you can use it as a phone, fore regular phone calls, this is really a clamshell PDA. However, the company also has another neat product in its line-up: the Cosmo Communicator.

Promised to deliver multi-boot function, the Cosmo Communicator is now finally able to dual boot Android and Linux. The company officially announced the “initial release of Linux for Cosmo Communicator”.

There are instructions on how to upgrade to this dual boot environment, complete with how to create your partition, and Engadget reports that the company reassures customers that over-the-air updates for Android will still arrive after installing Linux.

Source: Planet Computers