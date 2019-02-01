Expect more HDR displays on Nokia phones with new agreement

HMD Global was able to pump up the colors on the LCD of the Nokia 7.1 with the help of technology from software vendor Pixelworks. Well, given how well that $350 phone has sold so far, it seems that the company wants more of that extra dynamic range.

The two firms have signed an agreement to extend more of Pixelworks’ display signal processors to more Nokia-branded phones. That means we may see devices like the Nokia 6.2 or the Nokia 9 PureView sporting optimized displays.

Pixelworks’ Iris processors, used on products in the ASUS ZenPad series among others, have made features like adaptive HDR possible while also reducing artifacting and reducing blurriness on high framerate content. They work on both LCD as well as OLED panels, so HMD isn’t pigeon-holed to either technology at this point.