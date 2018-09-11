Upcoming Google Pixelbook with detachable keyboard leaked in video

There was no real shortage of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leaks in the past weeks. We might know everything about the upcoming phones, or, on the contrary, nothing at all. However, the Google event happening next month shouldn’t be only about the smartphones. We have seen no leaks or reports about any Chrome OS devices whatsoever.

That changes now. “Atlas” and “Nocturne” are two Pixelbooks that have been mentioned as possible candidates for a launch in October. A recent report claims that Nocturne might be a Surface-like device. This implies a tablet-approach, a keyboard cover that magnetically snaps to it, and a kickstand to prop it up.

The video you see below could very well be either the Nocturne or the Atlas. However, Chrome Unboxed believes we are looking at the Nocturne. They reached this conclusion by analyzing the short video. The slim bezels surrounding the high-resolution screen, and the keyboard cover “with some pretty unique circular keys” are apparently a dead give-away.

Not much else is being revealed by the video. However, it confirms that Pixelbook refresh is on its way, and definitely hints towards a detachable keyboard cover.