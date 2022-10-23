Should you buy the Google Pixel Watch vs the Apple Watch Series 8? We made a comparison to help you pick the best smartwatch!

On October 6, 2022, Google officially introduced its first-ever smartwatch, dubbed the Pixel Watch. Many of us had been waiting for the Pixel Watch, which was reportedly under development for more than four years, and the smartwatch is finally available for purchase. While we have already compared the Pixel Watch to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, in this article, we’ll compare the Google smartwatch to the Apple Watch Series 8 and see which wearable you should buy.

Technical Specifications

Specifications Pixel Watch Apple Watch Series 8 Starting Price $349 $399 Sizes and Weight 41mm

36 grams 41mm, 45mm

42.3 grams (41mm), 51.5 grams (45mm) Colors Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold Aluminum: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, (PRODUCT) RED

Stainless Steel: Graphite, Silver, Gold Processor Exynos 9110 Apple S8 Battery 24 hours battery life

80 minutes to full charge 18-hour battery life (36 hours in Low Power mode)

120 minutes to full charge Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, LTE (Optional) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, LTE (Optional) Sensors Heart rate, ECG, SpO2 Skin temperature, heart rate, ECG, SpO2 Durability 5 ATM IP6X, 50m water-resistant Compatibility Android 8.0 or later iPhone 8 or later, iOS 16 or later

Price

Starting our comparison with the price, it's worth noting that the Google Pixel costs lower than the Apple Watch Series 8. The Pixel Watch starts at $349.99 for the GPS-only version, while the GPS+Cellular model costs $399.99. However, it comes in only one size and three color options, about which we have talked in detail down below.

On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 8 starts at a higher price of $399 for the GPS-only variant of the 41mm model, while the base model of the 45mm variant costs $429. As it is with all the Apple Watch models, the price of the Series 8 can vary based on the band you choose and the Watch's dial size. You can find more information about the Apple Watch Series 8's price, variants offered, and much more using the underlined link.

Design

There is a striking difference between the designs of the two smartwatches. The Pixel Watch comes with a circular dome-shaped design with the glass covering seamlessly merging into the stainless steel casing. The watch, however, comes in only 41mm size — which might be small for a lot of people — and features large bezels. It also comes with a rotating crown on the side, similar to the Apple Watch.

When we take a look at the strap, Google has used a proprietary mechanism for changing bands on its watch. It derives inspiration from a camera's lens mounting system, and although it looks cool, you can only get bands from selected partners and from Google itself right now. As for the build materials and colors, the Pixel Watch is made out of recycled stainless steel and is available in three colors, namely Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold.

Like the previous Apple Watch models, the Apple Watch Series 8 uses a squarish design that we all have become familiar with. The Watch features slim bezels and comes in two different sizes — 41mm and 45mm. Unlike the Pixel Watch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is available in a variety of colors and finishes. The Watch comes in four aluminum finishes, Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Red, and three Stainless Steel finishes — Silver, Graphite, and Gold.

It uses the same strap mechanism as the first-generation Apple Watch, and you will find plenty of options in the market. Apple Watch Series 8 outperforms the Pixel Watch in terms of endurance, as it also features IP6X dust resistance along with WR50 50m water durability, which both smartwatches boast. The Google Pixel Watch does not have an IP rating.

Display

The Google Pixel Watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. This display boasts 1,000 nits of peak brightness, 320 PPI, and it also comes with a built-in Always-on Display feature. The dome-shaped glass is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and it should easily survive everyday abuse from general users.

And even though the Pixel Watch features large bezels, Google has done a good job of hiding them thanks to the dark-theme-based Wear OS. If you're interested in knowing how much the bezels affect the user experience, be sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow for our full review of the Pixel Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features a "crack-resistant" display, which should prevent scratches, and dents, from everyday objects. It comes in two different sizes: 1.69-inch display on the 41mm variant and 1.9-inch display on the 45mm variant. Like the Pixel Watch, the Apple Watch Series 8 features a display that supports up to 1,000 nits of brightness and an Always-on display mode.

Performance and Features

The Google Pixel Watch is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC, the same chip used in the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, which was released in 2018. While we're expecting Google to use a fast and latest chipset, early reviews suggest that the performance of the Pixel Watch is on-par with other smartwatches. Other than the old chipset, the Pixel Watch comes with 2GB of SDRAM and 32GB of eMMC flash memory.

When we take a look at the health-tracking sensors, the Pixel Watch offers a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, and ECG tracking. You can expect health monitoring to be pinpoint, thanks to Fitbit's tracking that's backing the Pixel Watch's system. It's worth noting that Google will bring fall detention to the Pixel Watch 'later this year.'

The Apple Watch Series 8 is powered by the company's custom S8 chipset. This chip is one of the best smartwatch SoC in the market. It can handle the latest watchOS and every task you throw at it fairly easily. The Watch ships with 32GB of ROM and 1GB of RAM.

In addition to offering heart rate, blood oxygen, and ECG tracking, the Watch Series 8 is the first Apple smartwatch to feature a skin temperature sensor. The primary use Apple determines it play is in the tracking of menstrual tracking, aiming to help women understand their body's condition better. Additionally, it has car crash detection, which can automatically alert your emergency contacts if you are involved in a severe car accident.

Battery

The Google Pixel Watch has a 294 mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 24 hours. Google doesn’t state whether the "up to 24-hour battery" scenario includes the use of GPS and LTE. The smartwatch charges via the Qi wireless charger that comes in the box. It also supports fast charging, which can go from 0-50% in just 30 minutes, while a full charge takes about 80 minutes.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is rated to last 18 hours with a single charge, which has remained the same over the years. The Watch also features a new Low Power mode which can help extend battery life to 36 hours. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 also features fast charging, which can take the smartwatch from 0-80% in just 45 minutes.

Which one should you buy?

So, finally, which smartwatch out of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Google Pixel Watch should you buy? Well, it really comes down to the smartphone you own. The Pixel Watch only works with Android phones and is incompatible with iPhones, and the Apple Watch only works with iPhones and is compatible with Android smartphones.

Though, one key difference is that no matter which iPhone you own, you'll be able to make use of all the set of features of the Apple Watch. However, all the features of the Pixel Watch only work when you use it with a Pixel smartphone, such as the Pixel 7 or Pixel 6a.

Nonetheless, the Pixel Watch, being the first-generation smartwatch, offers a lot of features and seems like a good competition to the Apple Watch. Only if the two tech companies let us use the smartwatch of our choice with the smartphone of our choice, and the comparison may sound more viable then than it does right now.