New rumor resuscitates Pixel Watch hope, suggests it’s coming this year

Burried deep in a report about how Google is planning on launching a cheaper Pixel smartphone this year is information regarding the Pixel Watch. We’ve seen and heard so much about the Google Pixel 3 Lite, that we literally have the feeling that it’s already out there. Putting the cheaper Pixel 3 to the side, the report mentions the Pixel Watch once again.

A Google-made smartwatch has been rumored for years, without any of the reports actually materializing in a product. We felt we were close last year, with the occasion of the Pixel 3 launch, but the Pixel Watch was nowhere to be seen.

Citing unnamed sources, Nikkei reports that there will be an updated Google Home product this year as well. Onto the Pixel Watch bit, the report goes:

The company will also roll out an updated version of its signature smart speaker Google Home this year, as well as a new smartwatch to compete with the Apple Watch, the person familiar with the plan said.

The timeframe is pretty broad. It could happen in fall with the occasion of the Pixel 4 event, it could happen at a different date, or frankly, it could not happen at all, as we’ve seen in these past years. We will, however, keep you posted.