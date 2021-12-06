Pixel Watch renders suggest possible pebble like shape

It is no doubt that Google is working on an Apple Watch competitor. We first saw the first renders of the Google Pixel Watch back in April 2021. Just a few days ago, a report from Business Insider also claimed that Google is looking to launch the Pixel Watch in 2022. Now, a few days after the Business Insider post went live, popular leaker Jon Prosser has shared what seems to be the marketing images for Google Pixel Watch.

Jon says that these are the official images for Google Pixel Watch marketing and not the 3D CAD renders he shared before. He goes on to say that the quality of images is bad "to protect his source" and the renders he shared earlier are "very close" to the real watch. As can be seen in the images, Google Pixel Watch could feature a round bezel-less display with a crown on the right side. It seems like it will be integrated deeply with Android and will boast features such as quick Google Maps navigation and voice calling support.

Jon also says that the Pixel Watch isn't in danger of being canceled. The leaker says that the smartwatch is “getting closer and closer to an official launch" but he doesn't reveal the exact date. The current rumors point to a 2022 release.

What are your expectations from Google's Apple Watch competitor? Let us know in the comments section below!