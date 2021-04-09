Credit: Jon Prosser x @rendersbyian

Disclaimers first. Take this Pixel Watch leak with the proverbial pinch of salt. Actually, a lot of it.

Now, let’s talk news. Looks like Google is finally ready to launch the often-rumored-and-canceled Pixel Watch. And as per leakster Jon Prosser, it might finally happen in October this year. In the latest episode of his YouTube show FrontPageTech, Prosser gave us a glimpse of the Pixel Watch’s designs. The renders, which Prosser claims were made after seeing actual material for the upcoming Google smartwatch, show a device with a round dial.

Actually, the Pixel Watch looks fantastic – assuming it’s the real deal. There is a very strong Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 vibe here, but there are a few key differences here. First, the front glass appears curved and slopes around the periphery – almost like the waterfall display on a few HUAWEI phones – and meets the metallic frame. There is a single button – or to put it more accurately, a crown -on the right side, and it appears to have been inspired by the one on Apple Watch.

Say what you will about being a copycat, but Pixel Watch looks fantastic. In the renders, I mean!

But the overall profile of Pixel Watch looks slimmer and lighter than what we’ve seen on other round smartwatches from the likes of Samsung, HUAWEI, and Motorola. Google appears to have laid a considerable emphasis on the design aspect, from the case to the band. Talking about the band, the inner side appears to have ridges. But they’re apparently not just design elements. In fact, the locking mechanism of the clasp actually uses these ridges to make adjustments around your wrist.

Prosser claims that there will be over 20 band styles to choose from, while the watch face, as well as a few UI elements that are shown in the video, depict a very clean and minimalist software design. Talking about software though, Google is apparently going to give Wear OS a facelift. Well, it’s high time, Google! Unfortunately, details about the innards and key specs of the Pixel Watch are still under the wraps.

Pixel Watch plans are still not rock solid

However, Prosser makes it clear that the Pixel Watch plans are fluid, and the launch date might be shifted from the October timeframe he predicts. And Google being, well, Google, the smartwatch project might again be put on ice. So, do process this leak with some skepticism and keep your hopes not-sky-high. Until then, gaze at these renders and think of the possibilities:

