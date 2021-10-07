It’s official now: Google will unveil the Pixel 6 series on October 19. Earlier today, official press images of the highly-anticipated smartphone were shared by popular tipster Evan Blass, showing the new Pixel Stand and accessories that Google will announce along with the Pixel 6 series. Now a sketchy rumor claims that Google will also announce its first foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold, and its first-ever smartwatch, Pixel Watch, at the Pixel 6 launch event.

The leak, shared by leakster AI on Twitter, claims Google will announce Pixel Watch, Pixel Fold, and new Nest Speakers at the October 19 event. The leaker also claims that Google might also announce Pixel Tablet in addition to these products — but we guess it’s stretching too far.

Though we highly doubt Google will announce its new Fold and Watch at the event, especially during the chip shortage and during the pandemic when there’s very little physical press present at the event, leaks of both the Fold and the Watch have surfaced every now and then.

Earlier this year, popular Jon Prosser leaked Pixel Watch. Though he hasn’t had a good track record with smartwatch leaks (psst, Apple Watch Series 7) this year, Prosser showed a round smartwatch from Google running the new Wear OS. However, there has been no follow-up to the rumor up until now. But what we have heard about is the Google Pixel Fold.

Display analyst Ross Young first hinted about the possibility of a Pixel Fold this year when he mentioned the name alongside Pixel 6 in a tweet. He claimed that the Pixel foldable will come with a 7.57-inch 120Hz folding display sourced from Samsung. Last month, XDA went hands-on with Android 12.1 which showcased that Google is working on refining Android for foldable devices. All these rumors build on and suggest that we might see a foldable device from Google this year. But will Google unveil these products on October 19? Only time will tell.

Do you think Google will announce Pixel Watch and Pixel Fold at the Pixel 6 launch event? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!

Via: Phonearena