Google gave us a glimpse at the Pixel Tablet at its I/O 2022 conference last year. While the company has not yet announced a release date for the device, some details, such as the fact that it will double up as a smart speaker, have been officially confirmed by Google. Now, a pre-release prototype of the Pixel Tablet has been put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, providing our first real-life look at the device and some additional information.

The Pixel Tablet shown in the images has black bezels, unlike the white ones that Google showcased in the renders. According to the Facebook Marketplace listing, the Pixel Tablet will come with a charging dock that gives it a similar appearance to the Google Nest when docked. The dock, finished in a woven fabric similar to Google's Nest smart speaker lineup, features the company's 'G' logo, a charging port at the back, and pogo pins on the front face to connect to the tablet.

The listing also includes photos of the device's home screen, which features a tablet-optimized version of the Pixel Launcher and the At a Glance widget. It also confirms that the tablet will have up to 256GB of storage, as previously suggested by a leak. Another image shows off that the front-facing camera will be embedded in the top bezel, and the tablet will feature a USB-C port on the left edge, which will be accompanied by speaker grills and the device's microphones.

Although the listing doesn't reveal the tablet's hardware specifications, previous leaks suggest it will be powered by the same Google Tensor G2 SoC as the Pixel 7 series and feature a 10.95-inch display. It will reportedly feature two 8MP Sony IMX355 sensors and feature a stylus based on USI 2.0 technology.

The Pixel Tablet looks like it could be a promising addition to the Android tablet market when it is released next year. We can't wait to see what other features and capabilities it has to offer. What are your expectations from the Pixel Tablet? Let us know in the comments section below!

