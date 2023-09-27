Key Takeaways Google's smartphone business is thriving, with a 59% increase in shipments compared to last year, despite a decline in the overall industry.

Canalys predicts that upcoming releases from Apple, Samsung, and Google will dominate the market during the holiday season.

Google must prioritize resolving hardware and software issues with its devices in order to be taken more seriously and compete with industry leaders like Apple and Samsung.

Google has been making Pixel-branded smartphones since 2016, and the company has been on a steady rise since then. Over the last few years, the company has taken the smartphone business more seriously, and created some of the best Android phones on the market. Google’s sales are continuing to rise, and a recent report confirms that the technology giant’s business isn’t affected by the current shrink in the smartphone industry.

A recent report from Canalys showed us that North American smartphone shipments fell 12% in 2023, despite high investments and returns in premium devices. The North American market is still dominated by Apple, shipping over 14.8 million devices. Despite the high number, Apple’s shipments fell 20% compared to Q2 2022. Samsung shipped 6.6 million units, and its shipments decreased by 27%. Motorola shipped 2.3 million devices, with 25% less shipments than a year ago. TCL shipped 30% less devices.

Canalys Smartphone Market Pulse: Q2 2023, Source: Canalys

Surprisingly, Google managed to ship 1.2 million devices compared to 800,000 units in Q2 2022, resulting in a 59% increase. The news isn’t surprising, given Google is investing heavily in the Pixel lineup, and it’s making some of the best affordable devices, including the Google Pixel 7a, and the Pixel 6a.

All manufacturers are suffering from declining shipments, and likely sales, but Google. Google is showing real growth, and the company is making steady improvements year-over-year to appeal to a wider audience, although the company is still heavily focusing on converting Apple iPhone users to the Pixel lineup.

Canalys expects the market to become stronger, and the numbers to increase as we approach the holiday season. The analysis expects the new iPhone 15 series, the new Samsung Galaxy fodlables, and the upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to dominate the market.

“We expect Apple’s iPhone 15 portfolio and Samsung’s Galaxy Fold5 and Flip5 will stimulate premium segment consumer upgrades for carriers. Brands such as Google Pixel and Motorola, which have been keeping up with the premiumization game with their flagship foldable devices this year, will further sweeten the holiday deals that hit the market in November and December.”

Google should stay cautious

Google’s smartphone business might be on the rise, but the company must stay cautious. Google doesn’t have a good track record with its own devices, and the company has faced hardware and software issues since its first smartphone. Since then, Google has gone on to develop its own ecosystem of smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, tablets, and even its laptops.

Google’s latest smartphones faced battery life related and poor cellular signal reception problems, many of which went unfixed for several months. The Pixel Fold also faced durability issues the moment people unboxed the new foldable, and the company has a long history of software and hardware-related malfunctions due to poor design choices and quality control issues.

If Google wants to be taken more seriously, it has to deliver safe and sound products in the hardware department with very few software-related issues. Smaller companies have produced devices with fewer issues than Google, a business worth over a trillion dollars. We don’t expect any company to produce a device without issues, and most products have software-related nuisances that are discovered shortly after they become available.

However, the difference between Google and other manufacturers is that problems are usually fixed within a matter of days and weeks after launch. It’s about time Google takes some inspiration from the likes of Apple and Samsung, and puts more emphasis on resolving bugs within a reasonable timeframe.

As always, we remain optimistic and hope that Google is taking notes and taking action to improve its lineup. We’ve already seen many commitments and heard that the company is stepping up its smartphone business to ensure there are fewer faults and issues are dealt with more promptly. At the time of writing this, the Pixel 8 series is less than a week away, and we’re excited to see what the company has in store for us.

