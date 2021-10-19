There are many ways to get your hands on a new Google Pixel 6 device, but it seems that the best option comes from Google, as the company will allow users in the United States to get a new device and services into one monthly subscription.

Google Pixel Pass is a fantastic new subscription bundle that will allow users in the US to pay for their new Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro in monthly installments. At the same time, it also provides the necessary access to several Google subscription services, which include 200GB of Google One cloud storage, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and Google Play Pass.

This US-exclusive subscription starts at $45 a month for the Pixel 6, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro will cost you $55 a month. The best part is that users will receive unlocked devices that can be used on all major carriers in the US. And don’t worry about being stuck with the same smartphone too long, as users will be eligible for an upgrade after two years of using the service. Pixel Pass also includes extended warranty coverage that will keep you safe for an extra year after the standard one-year warranty provided by the manufacturer.

Getting all these services and being able to upgrade your device every two years doesn’t sound like a bad idea, even though the Apple One services bundle allows Apple users to upgrade their devices every year. Still, Pixel Pass is now available at the Google Store or via Google Fi. This last option will also get $5 savings off their monthly Fi plan with a Pixel Pass subscription. You also have to remember that if you enroll in this subscription program and decide to cancel before the two years, you will have to pay the remaining value of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro without any discounts. You will also lose all access to the bundled services.

