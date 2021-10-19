Pixel Pass

There are many ways to get your hands on a new Google Pixel 6 device, but it seems that the best option comes from Google, as the company will allow users in the United States to get a new device and services into one monthly subscription.

Google Pixel Pass is a fantastic new subscription bundle that will allow users in the US to pay for their new Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro in monthly installments. At the same time, it also provides the necessary access to several Google subscription services, which include 200GB of Google One cloud storage, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and Google Play Pass.

This US-exclusive subscription starts at $45 a month for the Pixel 6, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro will cost you $55 a month. The best part is that users will receive unlocked devices that can be used on all major carriers in the US. And don’t worry about being stuck with the same smartphone too long, as users will be eligible for an upgrade after two years of using the service. Pixel Pass also includes extended warranty coverage that will keep you safe for an extra year after the standard one-year warranty provided by the manufacturer.

    Google Pixel 6 Series

    Getting all these services and being able to upgrade your device every two years doesn’t sound like a bad idea, even though the Apple One services bundle allows Apple users to upgrade their devices every year. Still, Pixel Pass is now available at the Google Store or via Google Fi. This last option will also get $5 savings off their monthly Fi plan with a Pixel Pass subscription. You also have to remember that if you enroll in this subscription program and decide to cancel before the two years, you will have to pay the remaining value of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro without any discounts. You will also lose all access to the bundled services.

    Source Google Store




    A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

    You May Also Like
    Z Flip 3 on the table folded
    The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 3 and more are on sale
    Check out the latest deals available at Amazon, Samsung, and B&H, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and more on sale
    Google-Pixel-6-lineup-official-images-from-Google
    Massive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak reveals everything
    Ahead of the announcement on October 19, popular leaker Evan Blass has posted full Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro websites.
    best iPhone 13
    Apple’s best iPhone 13 is complicated (video)
    Obviously we have to pick one for the best iPhone 13, but that’s harder than it sounds. Check out our in-depth comparison of iPhone 13 models.