Google has been working on its first foldable device, the Pixel Fold, for quite a while now, and after several leaks, we finally have our best look yet at the device. Popular leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared what appears to be an official press render of the upcoming device, giving us a clear look at the Pixel Fold's design.

The leaker has shared two images of the "Charcoal" variant of the device, one of which shows the phone in its closed position, while the other shows the phone unfolded. The image in which the foldable is shown closed position reveals an incredibly thin hinge. While this could potentially be a result of a clever camera angle, it seems that the device will be slimmer than the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and OPPO Find N2.

The second image shows off the device's cover display, camera module, and hinge area in great detail. As we have learned before, the Pixel Fold will feature a cover display with a wide aspect ratio. The image also shows us that the cover display will have rounded corners. Unlike recent Pixel smartphones, the camera bar is not edge-to-edge; instead, it is a long, distinct floating island that still retains the Pixel-y look.

Source: evleaks

As far as the specifications go, the Pixel Fold is expected to be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset. This is the same chipset as the Pixel 7 series. The device will feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Apart from the high refresh rate displays and reliable cameras, the Pixel Fold is expected to provide a superior software experience compared to the other foldables on the market.

While these images don't reveal anything new — we have already seen the renders of the Pixel Fold before — they do give us a much cleaner and more detailed look at the Pixel Fold. Google is expected to officially reveal the Pixel Fold at the I/O 2023 next month. Keep an eye on Pocketnow for further updates on the latest Google devices!