Google will fix the Pixel camera bug of disappearing pictures

A couple of days ago we reported on a bug that would make pictures disappear on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. As a matter of fact, this bug is affecting previous Pixel phones as well. Under certain circumstances, sometimes the pictures taken are not being saved. The exact reason behind the bug isn’t known, but could possibly be memory management or the Camera app.

Regardless, Google has confirmed that it is going to fix this. “We will be rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to address the rare case of a photo not properly saving“, a Google spokesperson told AndroidPolice. The fix will be rolling out to previous Pixel phones as well, so if you don’t have the latest and greatest but still experience this behavior, you’ll get a fix as well. There are some other bugs people are reporting with the new Pixels, but apparently Google is committed to fixing them and offering an elevated user experience.