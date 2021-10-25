Google always advertised its devices as the “AI devices” that can do all sorts of things, powered by machine learning algorithms to enhance the experience and offer features that are not yet available or possible on other manufacturers’ devices. The Call Screen was one of the most highlighted features of the many and one of the most useful ones as it allowed users to generate transcripts of conversations and store them on the device. This allowed Pixel users to get rid off the annoying spam and scam callers and let Google handle it.

The Google UK store only started advertising the feature when the Pixel launched back in 2020. Up until then, the feature was limited to the US and a few other regions. After many years of waiting for the feature to arrive in the UK – which was likely limited by some European laws, according to some – it is now finally rolling out to users.

9to5Google said that they’re seeing the update on several of their devices, but personally, I don’t see the update yet on my Google Pixel 4 XL running the stable and public release of Android 12. As always, updates like this are often rolling out in stages, so it may take a few days or weeks until the update becomes available.

The new Call Screen feature is available in the latest Google Phone application with version number 71.0.40468116. If you are based in the UK and have a Google Pixel device, you can do the following to see if you already have the feature:

Open the Google Phone application

Tap the three dots on the top right corner and select the Settings

See if you have the Call Screen option under the “Assistive” section

When you next receive a call, you will have the option to accept, decline, or “Screen Call,” indicated by the Google Assistant logo. Once you tap the “Screen Call” button, it will automatically start transcribing the call and record everything being said in real-time. You will have the option to either accept the call or decline it.

