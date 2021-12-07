Pixel Buds A-Series update rolled out by Google, here's what's new

Google just released the December security patch that included a big Feature Drop Update for Pixel smartphones. Google also rolled out a new firmware update to its more affordable TWS wireless earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series. The update comes with a lot of new features including a Loudness Compensation toggle, and a bass slider.

The new firmware update is now rolling out to the Pixel Buds A-Series, which Google announced alongside the latest December Feature Drop Update and security patch for the Pixel smartphones.

In a blog post, Google announced which of the following features are rolling out:

Customize your bass: With any Android 6.0+ device, you can open the Pixel Buds app and use the slider to adjust bass from -1 to +4, giving you twice the bass range you have now. You can quickly adjust to increase the bass level by 4 levels with options of multiple magnitudes, or decrease the bass level compared to the current default setting.

Loudness compensation: Improve bass and treble at lower volume levels with a toggle on or off in the Sound Settings.

Improved device switching: Pixel Buds A-Series will search and connect to the second to last connected device when undocked from the charging case, if the last connected host device is unavailable.

The new features will be available in firmware version 282, and it will require users to grant the “Nearby Devices” permission. The new update “will be rolling out over the coming days”, and it also comes with several general bug fixes and stability improvements – although Google didn’t mention what was fixed in the latest update. It’s also worth mentioning that the 2nd generation Google Pixel Buds didn’t seem to receive this update, and Google hasn’t mentioned those earbuds at all.

Did you receive the update yet on your Google Pixel Buds A-Series? Let us know in the comments!